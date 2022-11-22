ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated that Trey Lance's ankle injury in September was a season-ender since the injury occurred. Lynch reaffirmed that this morning on KNBR while adding that the team has been impressed with the quarterback's recovery. Unfortunately, it's just a bit much to expect Lance to return to the field this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record

There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as referee hilariously trolls crowd

It’s pretty common for a home crowd to get upset with the referees after a close call doesn’t go their way, but Dallas Cowboys fans had another reason to be upset with one particular official during Sunday evening’s game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys threw...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Kingsbury: Arizona's Kyler Murray (hamstring) will play in Week 12

According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a full week of practice, Murray is on track to return from his hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Chargers' team ranked 17th in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Murray to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
ARIZONA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek

Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
ARIZONA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Chargers Fan Gets Dumped Over A Railing At SoFi Stadium During Postgame Brawl

This could’ve been really, REALLY bad. Stadium fights are incredibly common, and we see one just about every Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night when NFL games are going on. Of course, when you’re mixing alcohol, die hard fans who just got their feelings hurt after their team lost, and stupidity, it can turn into some bad news. That’s exactly what appeared to happen in Sunday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The game was […] The post Chargers Fan Gets Dumped Over A Railing At SoFi Stadium During Postgame Brawl first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
