49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated that Trey Lance's ankle injury in September was a season-ender since the injury occurred. Lynch reaffirmed that this morning on KNBR while adding that the team has been impressed with the quarterback's recovery. Unfortunately, it's just a bit much to expect Lance to return to the field this season.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
KCTV 5
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
atozsports.com
Chiefs proving to be one of the best in one area that isn’t thought about much
The Kansas City Chiefs have been great at developing their young talent over the years, and I think that is pretty evident based on what we have seen from their now-star players. Take a look at Chris Jones, and how dominant of a defender he is. This is a guy...
Yardbarker
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The Arizona coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as referee hilariously trolls crowd
It’s pretty common for a home crowd to get upset with the referees after a close call doesn’t go their way, but Dallas Cowboys fans had another reason to be upset with one particular official during Sunday evening’s game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys threw...
numberfire.com
Kingsbury: Arizona's Kyler Murray (hamstring) will play in Week 12
According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a full week of practice, Murray is on track to return from his hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Chargers' team ranked 17th in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Murray to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek
Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
JuJu Smith-Schuster clears major hurdle toward return from concussion
Ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs may be getting back a key player on offense. After suffering a concussion in Week 10, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. JuJu Smith-Schuster still finds himself in concussion...
Chargers Fan Gets Dumped Over A Railing At SoFi Stadium During Postgame Brawl
This could’ve been really, REALLY bad. Stadium fights are incredibly common, and we see one just about every Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night when NFL games are going on. Of course, when you’re mixing alcohol, die hard fans who just got their feelings hurt after their team lost, and stupidity, it can turn into some bad news. That’s exactly what appeared to happen in Sunday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The game was […] The post Chargers Fan Gets Dumped Over A Railing At SoFi Stadium During Postgame Brawl first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cardinals start making moves ahead of winter meetings. Here’s what we know so far
None of last week’s moves foretell any major, imminent changes for the big league team, but they do give shape to some of the flexibility the Cardinals will have this winter.
Arizona, Arizona State Mascots Brawl On Sideline During Rivalry Game
Arizona and Arizona State faced off for Territorial Cup on Friday and things got chippy on and off the field. The Wildcats beat the Sun Devils 38-35, but their mascot took the loss in a fight with Arizona State's. Wilbur and Sparky got into it on the sidelines in the...
MLB insider believes Dansby Swanson out of Atlanta Braves’ price range
Dansby Swanson played an integral role in the Atlanta Braves success this past season, meaning his first appearance in the
Roundup: Jessica Chastain on Playing Tammy Wynette; Zach Wilson Benched; Japan Upsets Germany at World Cup
Jessica Chastain talked about playing Tammy Wynette, Zach Wilson benched by the Jets, Japan upset Germany at the World Cup and more in the Roundup.
