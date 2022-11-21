ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLKY.com

Archives: In 1978, Turkeys fell from the sky in iconic 'WKRP' episode

In 1978, turkeys fell from the sky in the iconic "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode, "Turkeys Away." The American sitcom aired from 1978 through 1982, featuring the misadventures of a Cincinnati radio station. And the "turkey drop" episode is by far the most iconic, first airing on Oct. 30, 1978. Forty...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74

CINCINNATI — Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens died Wednesday. He was 74 years old. He was just two weeks shy of his 75th birthday. Owens is remembered by many as a trailblazer and community giant. He made a career of public service. Among many prominent positions he held over the years, he served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
HAMILTON, OH
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys

Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on ﻿﻿Cereal Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Dr O’dell Owens passes away

Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH

For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
HAMILTON, OH
WTKR

'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa

CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Search continues for missing Middletown teen

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit with a friend...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

