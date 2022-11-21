Read full article on original website
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Need to feed out-of-town fam this weekend? Try these NKY restaurants
Thanksgiving is a great time to bring family and friends to Northern Kentucky, and while everybody will fill up with turkey on Thursday, you still have to eat the other days of the weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the restaurants you have to show your loved ones...
WLKY.com
Archives: In 1978, Turkeys fell from the sky in iconic 'WKRP' episode
In 1978, turkeys fell from the sky in the iconic "WKRP in Cincinnati" episode, "Turkeys Away." The American sitcom aired from 1978 through 1982, featuring the misadventures of a Cincinnati radio station. And the "turkey drop" episode is by far the most iconic, first airing on Oct. 30, 1978. Forty...
WLWT 5
Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74
CINCINNATI — Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens died Wednesday. He was 74 years old. He was just two weeks shy of his 75th birthday. Owens is remembered by many as a trailblazer and community giant. He made a career of public service. Among many prominent positions he held over the years, he served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Cincinnati renovators flipped this four-bedroom home—and it’s steps from local destinations in Madisonville. The post This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
WLWT 5
Couple who named a son after Dr. O'dell Owens honors him for helping them start a family
CINCINNATI — A Liberty Township couple said they have the late Dr. O'dell Owens to thank for their four sons. Owens was a renowned fertility doctor who later held several high profile positions across Cincinnati and Hamilton County, including county coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He died Wednesday...
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys
Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Cincinnati Herald
Dr O’dell Owens passes away
Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
Six Cincinnati Light Displays Sure to Brighten Your Holiday Season
Wonder at the millions and millions of lights at these local shows to stroll, drive, and hike through. The post Six Cincinnati Light Displays Sure to Brighten Your Holiday Season appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati grocery stores welcome last-minute Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
CINCINNATI — Ingredients to make Thanksgiving dishes weighed down Pamela Fowler's shopping cart Wednesday. "Chicken gravy with the chicken mixed up in it, macaroni-and-cheese, greens, candy yams," Fowler said. Fowler had just finished navigating the Kroger store in downtown Cincinnati. "How crowded was the store today?" WLWT's Todd Dykes...
WTKR
'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa
CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
WKRC
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
Fox 19
Search continues for missing Middletown teen
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are still asking for any information to help them find a missing teenage girl. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines has not been since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit with a friend...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's long overdue': Cincinnati breaks ground on $13.6M consolidated fire training campus
CINCINNATI – After years of planning, the City of Cincinnati is breaking ground on a $13.623 million on a new fire campus that officials hope provides more efficient and central training resources for firefighters and paramedics. What You Need To Know. A new Cincinnati Fire Department training campus is...
