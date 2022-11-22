Read full article on original website
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
sapulpatimes.com
Pablo’s Celebrates 20 Years
Imagine you meet someone who is new to Sapulpa; they’re impressed by the Christmas Chute, the new restaurants, the newly paved roads, and even how well the Sapulpa High School team is doing this year. They turn to you and say, “Hey, why don’t we get Mexican food tonight? Do you know of a good place?” Even as a relatively recent transplant to the Sapulpa area, I know there’s only one correct answer: Señor Pablo.
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
KFOR
Weekend rain on the way
Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
tulsahurricane.com
Dale McNamara Celebration of Life Set for Monday
TULSA, Okla. –– A celebration of Dale McNamara's Life is planned for this Monday, November 28, 3 p.m., at the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus. McNamara, who was the legendary golf coach at The University of Tulsa for 26 years, passed away on Sunday October 30, from complications with cancer.
Arvest 'Winterfest' Kicks Off In Tulsa With New Additions For 2022
One of Tulsa’s biggest winter events just kicked off Friday with a celebration and tree lighting. A big addition to this year's Winterfest is a 50-foot animated tree and organizers say it's all a part of turning downtown Tulsa into a winter wonderland. “To be able to put this...
Deep Sixed: Owasso upends No. 1 Tulsa Union, 50-47, in six overtime thriller
By Mike Moguin | Photos by David C. Fisher BROKEN ARROW - It took a half dozen extra periods to do it, but Owasso pulled it off. That is, an upset of top-ranked Tulsa Union, 50-47, in six overtimes Friday night in the second game of the Class 6AI state semifinals at Memorial Stadium in Broken ...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
Ponca City News
OSU livestock judging team wins national championship for second year in a row
Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University livestock judging team won high team overall at the 2022 North American International Livestock Exposition on Nov. 14. This fall marks the 22nd year OSU has brought home a national championship since its first win in 1925. Also in 2022, the university’s head judging coach, Parker Henley, was named Coach of the Year for the second time in two years. Henley is an assistant professor in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences and an OSU Extension specialist in beef seedstock management.
OK State gets back to work against up-and-down Tulsa
Following a two-game getaway to the Bahamas and nearly a week to recover, Oklahoma State gets back to action Friday
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, […]
KFOR
Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend!
Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend! Here’s a look at predicted rainfall totals as this system moves northeast across the state late Friday night and Saturday. All but far NW OK and the Panhandle should get significant rain! The storm moves east out of Oklahoma by Sunday morning. So you can expect nice weather to return on Sunday afternoon. Safe travels!
KOCO
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
KOCO
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
