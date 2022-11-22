ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sapulpatimes.com

Pablo’s Celebrates 20 Years

Imagine you meet someone who is new to Sapulpa; they’re impressed by the Christmas Chute, the new restaurants, the newly paved roads, and even how well the Sapulpa High School team is doing this year. They turn to you and say, “Hey, why don’t we get Mexican food tonight? Do you know of a good place?” Even as a relatively recent transplant to the Sapulpa area, I know there’s only one correct answer: Señor Pablo.
SAPULPA, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Weekend rain on the way

Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Dale McNamara Celebration of Life Set for Monday

TULSA, Okla. –– A celebration of Dale McNamara's Life is planned for this Monday, November 28, 3 p.m., at the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus. McNamara, who was the legendary golf coach at The University of Tulsa for 26 years, passed away on Sunday October 30, from complications with cancer.
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

OSU livestock judging team wins national championship for second year in a row

Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University livestock judging team won high team overall at the 2022 North American International Livestock Exposition on Nov. 14. This fall marks the 22nd year OSU has brought home a national championship since its first win in 1925. Also in 2022, the university’s head judging coach, Parker Henley, was named Coach of the Year for the second time in two years. Henley is an assistant professor in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences and an OSU Extension specialist in beef seedstock management.
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend!

Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend! Here’s a look at predicted rainfall totals as this system moves northeast across the state late Friday night and Saturday. All but far NW OK and the Panhandle should get significant rain! The storm moves east out of Oklahoma by Sunday morning. So you can expect nice weather to return on Sunday afternoon. Safe travels!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy