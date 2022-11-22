ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily News

Bryan K. Hill

Bryan Keith Hill, 66, of Palatka, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Joyce E. Shorts

Joyce Ellen Shorts, 79, of Satsuma, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. She was born in Washington, D.C. and had been a resident of Putnam County for the past 45 years, coming from Maryland. Joyce had worked as a clerk for the Putnam County Clerk of Courts. She always had a smile and a kind word. Joyce enjoyed dancing, fishing and spending time with her friends and family.
SATSUMA, FL
Daily News

Lisa L. Kilpatrick

Lisa Lynette Kilpatrick, 58, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Palatka. Lisa was a 1982 graduate of Palatka High School and was of the Baptist faith. She had worked at Dairy Queen for 5 years and had also worked as a cashier at Publix for 9 years. Lisa was a member of Woodmen of the World Chapter #7 of Palatka and enjoyed flower gardening, and trips to the beach. She especially enjoyed cookouts around a bonfire and spending time with family.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Carl Marcus Christiansen Jr.

Carl Marcus Christiansen Jr. 52, of Ocala (formerly of Palatka), passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at his residence. Carl was born May 21, 1970 in Palatka where he was raised and was a graduate of Palatka High. He later moved to Ocala to expand his metal recycling business. Mark loved keeping up with UF football and was always up for a laugh.
OCALA, FL
Daily News

Parade, Santa visit kick off holiday season

Children dived for candy along St. Johns Avenue on Friday evening as floats topped with Christmas lights signaled a Palatka tradition and the start of the holiday season. One day after Thanksgiving, the Palatka Christmas parade kept its holiday tradition, as it has since 1909. And this year, the children got a special treat when Santa Claus stopped by the Lemon Street Market & Mercantile, 715 St Johns Ave., for photos and to hear what was on each child’s Christmas list.
PALATKA, FL

