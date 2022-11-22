Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver died in January at age 77 while serving a 6½-year federal prison term on bribery and money laundering charges. This excerpt from Daily News journalist Bill Sanderson’s upcoming book “Do For Me” describes how Silver began raking in $3 million from people suffering from mesothelioma, a deadly cancer. Robert Taub took offense when a lawyer asked him ...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO