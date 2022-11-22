Lisa Lynette Kilpatrick, 58, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Palatka. Lisa was a 1982 graduate of Palatka High School and was of the Baptist faith. She had worked at Dairy Queen for 5 years and had also worked as a cashier at Publix for 9 years. Lisa was a member of Woodmen of the World Chapter #7 of Palatka and enjoyed flower gardening, and trips to the beach. She especially enjoyed cookouts around a bonfire and spending time with family.

PALATKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO