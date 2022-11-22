Joyce Ellen Shorts, 79, of Satsuma, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. She was born in Washington, D.C. and had been a resident of Putnam County for the past 45 years, coming from Maryland. Joyce had worked as a clerk for the Putnam County Clerk of Courts. She always had a smile and a kind word. Joyce enjoyed dancing, fishing and spending time with her friends and family.

SATSUMA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO