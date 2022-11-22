ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, TN

High School Football PRO

Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Decatur County Riverside High School football team will have a game with Huntingdon High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
HUNTINGDON, TN
Who are the local All-Stars taking the field Dec. 10?

The 20th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All Star Game is set for Dec. 10 on the campus of MUS. Several notable senior standouts from across Shelby and Tipton County will be on the field that Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Police investigating shooting in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
JACKSON, TN
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Obituaries Nov 18, 2022

June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
MURRAY, KY

