Read full article on original website
Related
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Black Friday goes to the dogs — and cats — in Springfield during humane society sale
While all the noise and jumping around may seem more typical of Black Friday at Battlefield Mall or Springfield's Target, it's just part of a normal Friday at the Southwest Missouri Humane Society. Normal, of course, except for their annual Black Friday sale, where black-coated adult and senior dogs were available for $50,...
Shoppers Have Called This Hair Oil a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ for Helping Postpartum Hair Loss — & It's Only $7 for Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we love to pamper ourselves with, it’s to do the most for our hair when we’re in self-care mode. Our haircare routine, like any other care routine, is precious and requires the best of the best. Now since we’ve become moms, a lot has happened with our bodies, and we’re not alone. A lot of moms deal with postpartum hair loss, and it can get tiring trying to find the right products for us. However, thanks to...
Comments / 0