US News and World Report

Lakers' James Returning From Five-Game Absence Against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James’ availability....
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Bruins Set NHL Record: 12 Straight Home Wins to Start Season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by...
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in Walking Boot After Fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley doesn’t think she’ll be without reigning Associated Press Player of the Year Aliyah Boston for too long, if at all. Boston will be examined Monday after leaving the top-ranked Gamecocks' 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday with her...
COLUMBIA, SC

