SAN DIEGO (AP) — Helena Pueyo scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and No. 15 Arizona rolled to an 86-60 win over San Diego to win the USD Thanksgiving Classic. Freshman Maya Nnaji made all seven of her shots to score a season-best 17 points off the bench. Arizona scored the last 10 points of the first quarter for an 18-8 lead and the last 10 of the second quarter to lead 36-21 at halftime. Pueyo scored nine points in a 13-0 fourth-quarter run to help close it out. The Wildcats have forced at least 20 turnovers every game this season. Myah Pace led the Toreros with 15 points.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO