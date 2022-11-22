Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Michigan players break out disrespectful celebration after beating Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines have waited more than two decades to beat Ohio State in Columbus again, and they made the most of it when it happened on Saturday. After Michigan’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes, Wolverines players took over midfield and planted the Michigan flag in the middle of the famous midfield “O” in Columbus.
Yardbarker
Michigan's J.J. McCarthy pulls a Joe Burrow after beating Ohio State
If that looks familiar, it’s because Burrow did the same thing after LSU’s win at Texas early in their historic 2019 season. McCarthy had one heck of a game for the Wolverines. He went 12-for-24 for 263 yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing TD in the victory.
Yardbarker
Ohio State fan LeBron James reacts to Buckeyes' big loss to Michigan
He’s right. The game started off being very close, with Ohio State leading Michigan 20-17 at the half. But the Wolverines scored on their first possession of the second half and blew things open at the end with two long touchdown runs and two interceptions. It started close but...
Yardbarker
Look: FOX makes edit to Urban Meyer's name during Michigan-Ohio State broadcast
Yes, that is the FOX Big Noon kickoff pre-game show x-ing out the M in Meyer's last name due to his history as the head coach of the Buckeyes. The joke continued through halftime of their broadcast. Ohio State and Michigan are such fierce rivals that neither school even refers...
Comments / 0