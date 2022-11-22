ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
protos.com

Green bitcoin miner crashes, takes Aussie billionaire with it

An Australian software billionaire and climate change activist has likely taken a hit after a ‘green’ bitcoin mining firm he invested in saw its share price plummet by 94%. Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes owns shares in Iris Energy, a New South Wales-based sustainable mining firm that claims to...
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...

Comments / 0

Community Policy