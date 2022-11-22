Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
protos.com
Green bitcoin miner crashes, takes Aussie billionaire with it
An Australian software billionaire and climate change activist has likely taken a hit after a ‘green’ bitcoin mining firm he invested in saw its share price plummet by 94%. Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes owns shares in Iris Energy, a New South Wales-based sustainable mining firm that claims to...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
The worst is yet to come: FTX pandemic could ‘wipe out’ several crypto companies
Cryptocurrency venture Multicoin Capital has written a letter to its investors about further fall in the business before it could recover. In the upcoming weeks, the company anticipates that the FTX pandemic will "wipe out" several trading firms, according to a report by CNBC. "We expect to see contagion fallout...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
dailycoin.com
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Gizmodo
Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse
The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
