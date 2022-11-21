Read full article on original website
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard insists he didn’t take the national team role for the money even though the money is "very good"
The Frenchman has won two Africa Cup of Nations in his career with Zambia and Ivory Coast, and has similar ambitions with Saudi Arabia
CBS Sports
Mexico vs. Poland score: Live 2022 World Cup updates in Group C battle from Qatar
Mexico and Poland are considered favorites to claim second place in the group. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues with Group C play on Day 3. The day kicked off with a bang as Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina side, so the group is already in flux. Ongoing is another battle between Concacaf and UEFA as Mexico and Poland duel at Stadium 974. All eyes are on these two teams as they were initially considered favorites to finish second in the group behind Argentina. Mexico have history on their side as they are winners in five of their previous six World Cup group stage opening matches. Poland are featuring in their ninth World Cup but have not advanced out of the group stage since 1986.
Iran's World Cup soccer team refused to sing the national anthem before their game to show solidarity with protesters fighting the regime back home
"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," an Iranian player said before the game.
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
CNBC
'We are very frustrated': World Cup teams in Qatar ax pro-LGBTQ armbands after FIFA threat
"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the European teams' joint statement said and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means. FIFA, which has vocally come to Qatar's defense in the face of criticism, rejected the "OneLove" campaign and instead has...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
World Cup Day 3 roundup: Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia; France thrash Australia; Lewandowski woe
Day three of the 2022 World Cup is in the books and it is one that will likely never be forgotten.
Watch: Guillermo Ochoa Saves Robert Lewandowski Penalty, Mexico v Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Guillermo Ochoa has done it again, you can watch his penalty save for Mexico v Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 here.
Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside
Soccer is a game of inches and Argentina know that more than anyone early on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the first half alone, Argentina was busted offside seven times and had three goals ruled offside. It takes two to make that happen and Saudi Arabia deserves credit for having their organized high defensive line Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
‘My god…’ – Man Utd icon Roy Keane speechless at Angel Di Maria over Argentina star’s display against Saudi Arabia
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane slammed Argentina star and ex-Red Devil Angel Di Maria after the loss to Saudi Arabia. The Copa America winners suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against the Group C minnows earlier today at the Lusail Stadium in a match that saw three first-half goals ruled out for offside.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Why some Arabs and Muslims feel stung by coverage of the Qatar World Cup
This year's World Cup is certainly like no other before it. It is the first to be held in a Muslim country and Qatar has gone a long way to give the event a distinctly Arab and Muslim flavor.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
