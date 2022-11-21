ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment

In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Mexico vs. Poland score: Live 2022 World Cup updates in Group C battle from Qatar

Mexico and Poland are considered favorites to claim second place in the group. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues with Group C play on Day 3. The day kicked off with a bang as Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina side, so the group is already in flux. Ongoing is another battle between Concacaf and UEFA as Mexico and Poland duel at Stadium 974. All eyes are on these two teams as they were initially considered favorites to finish second in the group behind Argentina. Mexico have history on their side as they are winners in five of their previous six World Cup group stage opening matches. Poland are featuring in their ninth World Cup but have not advanced out of the group stage since 1986.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside

Soccer is a game of inches and Argentina know that more than anyone early on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the first half alone, Argentina was busted offside seven times and had three goals ruled offside. It takes two to make that happen and Saudi Arabia deserves credit for having their organized high defensive line Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”
NBC Sports

Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills

Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.

