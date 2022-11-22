ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

New York Attorney General Calls for Ban on Retirement Investments in Crypto Assets

New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling for a ban on crypto assets as an investment option for retirement accounts. In a recent letter penned to members of Congress, James details why the practice of allocating cryptocurrencies to 401(k) retirement funds should be outlawed, adding that she believes the asset class has no intrinsic value.
Investopedia

What Financial Advisors are Telling Their Clients Today

November's burst of buying in the stock market slowed last week, as all of the major averages posted losses, but nothing too dramatic. The Dow ended about 0.1% lower—basically flat. The S&P lost less than 1% for the week, while the Nasdaq ended 1.5% lower. All three indexes are still positive for the month, and well off those October lows. But steeper inversions in the U.S. Treasury market are warning of tough times ahead. The full U.S. yield curve inverted last week, with the one-month Treasury bill yield rising above the 30-year Treasury bond yield. The last two times that happened: August to September of 2019—which was followed by a recession beginning in March of 2020, and August 2006 to August 2007—which was followed by a recession that started in January 2008.
moneytalksnews.com

Retirement Balances Are Shrinking — but Not for This Generation

Retirement accounts continue to shrink from coast to coast, as they have throughout all of 2022, according to new data from Fidelity. In the third quarter of this year, the average IRA balance dipped to $101,900, a 24.9% decrease from the same period in 2021. It also marked an 8% fall from the second quarter of this year.
forkast.news

Singapore’s Matrixport eyes US$100 mln fundraiser at US$1.5 bln valuation

Singapore-based crypto lender Matrixport hopes to raise US$100 million at a valuation of US$1.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. Matrixport has “commitments from lead investors for US$50 million” and is still looking for investors for the remaining amount, the Bloomberg report said. In August...
GOBankingRates

How To Win at Retirement Savings

Retirement savings isn't a game, but it's definitely a strategy at which you can win. But it will take proactive steps on your part if you want to end up with a comfortable retirement at the end. Here...
GOBankingRates

What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
forkast.news

Binance releases proof of reserves

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance released its proof of reserves (PoR) on Friday to provide transparency on user funds. Binance will start the PoR feature with Bitcoin and add other tokens and networks over the next few weeks, the company said in a statement. The exchange will include...
AOL Corp

The Average Retirement Age in The U.S.

Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, it may help to know when people typically retire. So, what’s the average retirement age, and how is it changing? And what financial considerations should you weigh before you retire? While we answer these questions below, speaking with a financial advisor can help you get all of these questions answered for your personal situation.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Litecoin leads decline across most top 10 crypto

Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asian trading on Thursday afternoon, with Litecoin seeing the steepest drop in declines across most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin slipped 0.74 % over the past 24 hours to trade at US$16,439 at 4.30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and...

