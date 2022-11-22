Read full article on original website
Question: How do financial rules work when rogue individuals run companies? Answer: Not very well.
The FTX.com cryptocurrency exchange went from a US$32 billion company to bankruptcy court in a matter of days, drawing comparisons with the collapse of energy giant Enron Corp. in 2001 and the financial fraud run by money manager Bernie Madoff until 2008. If FTX is seen as the Wild West...
CoinMarketCap launches proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges
CoinMarketCap (CMC), among the world’s leading crypto price tracking websites, has introduced a proof-of-reserve feature for centralized crypto exchanges in a bid to improve transparency for crypto participants. The data are currently available for seven centralized crypto exchanges including Binance, KuCoin and Bitfinex. Fast facts. The proof-of-reserve tracker provides...
Crypto exchange Bybit establishes US$100 million fund to aid institutional clients
Crypto exchange Bybit has established a US$100 million fund to support its institutional clients. The exchange will use the fund to support any of its institutional clients that require it, up to a maximum of US$10 million for each client, Bybit said. Bybit said that it set up the fund...
Crypto mining firm Foundry to buy mining sites from embattled Compute North
Cryptocurrency mining and staking firm Foundry Digital LLC plans to acquire two turnkey crypto mining facilities in the U.S. from troubled Compute North, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, the company said. Fast facts. Foundry said in a statement on Tuesday that it is also weighing an option...
Digital Currency Group seeks to calm investors over Genesis loans: reports
Barry Silbert, chief executive officer of Digital Currency Group (DCG), disclosed his company owes a US$575 million loan and a US$1.1 billion promissory note to its subsidiary Genesis Global Capital, the struggling crypto lender that paused withdrawals and new loans on Nov. 16. This was told to investors via a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal.
Hex Trust bags virtual asset license from Dubai
Digital asset custodian Hex Trust received the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) on Nov. 24, according to a press release by the company. Fast facts. The MVP license will allow Hex Trust to provide virtual assets custodial services, broker-dealer and staking services...
S.Korean Wemade’s stock falls 30% after exchanges announce WEMIX token delisting; CEO blames Upbit exchange
South Korea’s leading blockchain game developer Wemade’s shares tumbled on Friday after the country’s four largest digital asset exchanges – Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit – announced Thursday that its symbolic crypto token WEMIX will be delisted from the exchanges. Wemade shares fell 29.89% on...
India’s CoinDCX crypto exchange publishes proof of reserves
Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX, India’s first crypto unicorn, published its proof of reserves on Thursday. CoinDCX’s on-chain and off-chain assets are now accessible to the public with a complete list of wallet addresses, the company said in a statement emailed to Forkast. CoinDCX plans to post monthly updates on...
Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet
Coinbase chief executive officer Brian Armstrong is reassuring users about the financial health of the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, following a potentially damaging tweet – since deleted – from Changpeng Zhao (informally known as CZ), CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance. Fast facts. In...
Genesis jitters keep investors on edge as contagion risks grow
After almost three years of the Covid pandemic, one might think the world had had enough of contagions. One would be right. But contagions appear not to have had enough of us. The latest ill to befall the cryptocurrency sector is a contagion that seems to be of the industry’s own making — a rapidly spreading wave of woe stemming directly from the collapse of FTX not even a fortnight ago.
Terra, 3AC and now FTX, it’s been a difficult year, but can crypto come back stronger?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 25, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. 2022 has been calamitous for crypto. The Terra Network crashed, Three Arrows Capital collapsed, and more recently, FTX filed for bankruptcy, with the exchange reportedly owing around US$3 billion. Despite the difficult year, can...
S.Korea’s top regulator says digital assets, virtual assets are different
South Korea’s top financial regulator the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said Wednesday that virtual assets or cryptocurrencies should not be termed “digital assets,” local news agency News1 reported, citing FSC documents. The FSC presented its conclusion to the country’s unicameral legislature, the National Assembly, in a review...
At FTX’s first bankruptcy hearing, lawyer calls out ‘substantial amount’ of missing, stolen assets
A “substantial amount of assets” of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX have either been stolen or are missing, an attorney for FTX said on Tuesday at its first hearing in the federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, U.S. “What we have is a worldwide organization but an organization that was...
New York Attorney General eyes ban of crypto purchases through retirement funds
New York Attorney General (NYAG) Letitia James has recommended prohibiting crypto investments in defined contribution plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), in a letter addressed to the members of the U.S. Congress. Fast facts. The letter proposes new legislation that would prevent U.S. citizens from purchasing digital assets using their...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend gains; Solana leads rise across most top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether increased in Asia trade on Thursday afternoon. The top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization also mostly rose, with Solana leading gains. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.27% to US$16,563 in the 24 hours to 4.30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether gained 3.22% to US$1,199, according to...
Singapore police say they are investigating crypto lender Hodlnaut on fraud allegations
Singapore’s white-collar crime unit is investigating Hodlnaut, a local cryptocurrency lender under court protection from creditors, on allegations of fraud, according to a statement on the website of the Singapore police dated Nov. 23. Fast facts. The police Commercial Affairs Department that handles white-collar crime said they received multiple...
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs
Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP was the biggest winner ahead of deadlines for filing briefs in the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs Inc. Ripple’s payment network is powered by XRP.
Wallet linked to defunct crypto exchange BTC-e suddenly activates
A wallet address linked to defunct crypto exchange BTC-e sent its largest transaction since August 2017 on Wednesday, sending a total of 10,000 BTC (US$167 million) to two unknown wallets, according to blockchain analytics firm Crystal Blockchain after being noticed by crypto sleuth Sergey Mendeleev. Fast facts. One of the...
Markets: Bitcoin, crypto rise as FTX contagion fears ease
Bitcoin recovered above US$16,000 in Wednesday morning trading as it rose along with Ether and the rest of the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, as the market shook off lingering doubts from earlier in the week of further contagion from the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Fast facts.
S.Korea’s Ifland metaverse launches globally in 49 countries
South Korea’s telecommunications giant SK Telecom (SKT) is launching its Ifland metaverse in 49 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the company announced on Wednesday. Fast facts. SKT will utilize K-pop to develop joint content with various international partners and strengthen the communication functions on...
