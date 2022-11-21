Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
FTX Japan to Enable Customer Withdrawals Before the End of 2022 (Report)
FTX Japan reportedly intends to change its system and resume withdrawals by the year’s end. Despite the ultimate crash of FTX, the Japanese subsidiary of the company reportedly plans to allow client withdrawals by the year’s end. The fiasco of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange became one of the major...
forkast.news
Japan’s central bank to test digital yen with three megabanks: report
The Bank of Japan (BoJ), the country’s central bank, will conduct experiments with three megabanks and regional banks on a digital yen, according to a report by Nikkei on Wednesday. Fast facts. BoJ will collaborate with private banks and other institutions from the spring of 2023, to study any...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Japan Says Client Funds Withdrawal Possible Before 2022 Ends
Yes, there is still hope for clients of FTX Japan to pull their money out of the crypto exchange and be merry this Christmas. Clients of the Japanese subsidiary of the collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange still have the chance to withdraw their funds before 2023 comes in. This after executives...
thenewscrypto.com
Japan Intends To Roll Out CBDC Trial in Early 2023
The existing cryptocurrency rules in Japan are being loosened. After two years of testing the digital pilot, the central bank will make a decision. There has been a series of recent occurrences in the world of cryptocurrencies. Because so many investors were drawn to the market, governments had to reevaluate the regulations that had previously been applied.
An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says
FTX Digital Markets' co-CEO threw up when he learnt of FTX's problems, sources told the WSJ. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Subsidiary FDM filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection Tuesday. Other staff say they learned about FTX's collapse through Twitter and the media rather than via the company. The co-CEO...
TechCrunch
US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency
The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he's in Bahamas despite rumors he fled to Argentina after company collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, is denying he's on the lam in Argentina as rumors circulated on social media this weekend that the former CEO had fled. Bankman-Fried — who stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — told Reuters via text message that he is currently in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
dailycoin.com
Liquid Exchange Halts All Trading Activity as FTX Bankruptcy Process Moves Forward
FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halted “all forms of trading” on Sunday at the request of FTX Trading, which is in the process of bankruptcy. The Japanese exchange said it will “give a fuller update in due course.”. Liquid halted crypto and fiat withdrawals almost a week ago.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Adds Over 50,000 New Holders During Crypto Market Rout
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has added over 50,000 new holders on the blockchain even amid a cryptocurrency market rout triggered by the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. According to data from CoinMarketCap and Etherscan, the number of unique addresses holding Shiba Inu on the blockchain...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price returns to $16K amid warning over BTC whale selling
Bitcoin (BTC) headed higher into the Nov. 22 Wall Street open after setting another two-year low. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it recrossed the $16,000 mark, having set lows of $15,480 on Bitstamp. Momentum took the pair to $16,189 before consolidating, marking gains of 3.7%...
forkast.news
New York State passes two-year moratorium on some crypto mining facilities
New York became the first U.S. state to enact a temporary ban on new cryptocurrency mining permits at fossil fuel plants, despite a strong lobby effort by cryptocurrency industry groups against the measure. Fast facts. The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will impose a two-year moratorium on...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin miners continue to sell as realized loss from FTX exceeds LUNA collapse
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 22 includes the increasing rate of miner sellouts, realized Bitcoin loss from FTX fallout surpassing the losses caused by the Terra collapse, and Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert’s comments regarding the liquidity situation at Genesis. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Selling pressure...
Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year
The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.
Crypto brokerage Genesis is reportedly warning of bankruptcy without new funding, following liquidity crunch triggered by FTX collapse
Genesis is warning potential investors it may need to file for bankruptcy if it's unable to raise funding for its lending unit, Bloomberg reported. The crypto brokerage has been seeking at least $1 billion in fresh capital, said the report that cited unnamed sources. "We have no plans to file...
Comments / 0