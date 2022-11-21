ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptopotato.com

FTX Japan to Enable Customer Withdrawals Before the End of 2022 (Report)

FTX Japan reportedly intends to change its system and resume withdrawals by the year’s end. Despite the ultimate crash of FTX, the Japanese subsidiary of the company reportedly plans to allow client withdrawals by the year’s end. The fiasco of Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange became one of the major...
forkast.news

Japan’s central bank to test digital yen with three megabanks: report

The Bank of Japan (BoJ), the country’s central bank, will conduct experiments with three megabanks and regional banks on a digital yen, according to a report by Nikkei on Wednesday. Fast facts. BoJ will collaborate with private banks and other institutions from the spring of 2023, to study any...
NEW YORK STATE
bitcoinist.com

FTX Japan Says Client Funds Withdrawal Possible Before 2022 Ends

Yes, there is still hope for clients of FTX Japan to pull their money out of the crypto exchange and be merry this Christmas. Clients of the Japanese subsidiary of the collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange still have the chance to withdraw their funds before 2023 comes in. This after executives...
thenewscrypto.com

Japan Intends To Roll Out CBDC Trial in Early 2023

The existing cryptocurrency rules in Japan are being loosened. After two years of testing the digital pilot, the central bank will make a decision. There has been a series of recent occurrences in the world of cryptocurrencies. Because so many investors were drawn to the market, governments had to reevaluate the regulations that had previously been applied.
TechCrunch

US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
GAINESVILLE, GA
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Business Insider

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he's in Bahamas despite rumors he fled to Argentina after company collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, is denying he's on the lam in Argentina as rumors circulated on social media this weekend that the former CEO had fled. Bankman-Fried — who stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — told Reuters via text message that he is currently in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Adds Over 50,000 New Holders During Crypto Market Rout

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has added over 50,000 new holders on the blockchain even amid a cryptocurrency market rout triggered by the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. According to data from CoinMarketCap and Etherscan, the number of unique addresses holding Shiba Inu on the blockchain...
kalkinemedia.com

WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys

(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price returns to $16K amid warning over BTC whale selling

Bitcoin (BTC) headed higher into the Nov. 22 Wall Street open after setting another two-year low. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it recrossed the $16,000 mark, having set lows of $15,480 on Bitstamp. Momentum took the pair to $16,189 before consolidating, marking gains of 3.7%...
forkast.news

New York State passes two-year moratorium on some crypto mining facilities

New York became the first U.S. state to enact a temporary ban on new cryptocurrency mining permits at fossil fuel plants, despite a strong lobby effort by cryptocurrency industry groups against the measure. Fast facts. The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will impose a two-year moratorium on...
Axios

Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year

The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.

