Residents of Red Oak and the surrounding area have a new, yet familiar, place to enjoy fine dining and entertainment. The Red Oak Country Club has lifted membership requirements on the restaurant and certain events at the club. The new guidelines have been in place for roughly a month. Red Oak Country Club Board President Lynette VanDenEinde said the decision to open up the club more to the public was an easy one.

RED OAK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO