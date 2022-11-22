ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation

Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAmania.com

A.J. Dobson shows off nasty abscess caused by leg kicks in UFC 280 defeat

If you need another reminder that mixed martial arts is a brutal sport, take a look at the injury A.J. Dobson suffered in his loss to Armen Petrosyan at UFC 280. Dobson was defeated by Petrosyan via unanimous decision, and one of the weapons the Armenian kickboxer used to great effect was leg kicks. Throughout the fight, Petrosyan hammered Dobson’s shin, splitting it apart. Dobson’s output slowed down to the point where he lost on the judges scorecards, and the damage to his leg also led to some serious complications following the fight.
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’

Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Ali Abdelaziz claims Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling is confirmed: ‘It’s done’

The next challenger to Aljamain Sterling’s Bantamweight crown is uncertain. Sterling is interested in some time off, but UFC seems ready to act and get a title fight booked — interim if necessary! Interim or not, it feels like Sean O’Malley is the frontrunner for a chance at gold. He did just beat former champion Petr Yan, standing as the No. 1-ranked contender as a result.
MMAmania.com

Highlights: Watch Raul Rosas Jr’s brother score 12-second knockout, shoot his ‘Contender Series’ shot for 2023

There might be two Rosas brothers in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2023. Last weekend (Nov. 19, 2022) at Bear Fight FC 16 in California, Jessie Rosas — older brother of 17-year-old Octagon wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. — knocked out Raymond Smith in just 12 seconds. It was a hectic 12 seconds, though, as Rosas landed a head kick followed by a punch and then some ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMAmania.com

Video: Jacked Francis Ngannou returns to kicking, annihilates pads with surgically-repaired knee

Francis Ngannou is back ... well, sorta. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is several months removed from the knee surgery that repaired damage suffered ahead of his Ciryl Gane title defense at UFC 270 to kick off the New Year. While a timeline for his Octagon return has yet to be finalized, the promotion is hoping to get “The Predator” booked for a headlining pay-per-view (PPV) card against Jon Jones in March.
NEVADA STATE
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships

On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
MMAmania.com

PFL live stream results, Harrison vs Pacheco play-by-play updates | $6 million finale

Professional Fighters League (PFL) concludes its 2022 season TONIGHT (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) with a massive night of fights at PFL 10, which will feature six title bouts to go along with six $1 million checks to the winners. Headlining the card will be a women’s Lightweight title fight between division champion, Kayla Harrison, and top contender, Larissa Pacheco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy