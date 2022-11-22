Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: ‘That’s how juicy this guy looks’
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira lost three times to the same fighter: ‘If I fought him again, I think I’d lose’
Alex Pereira has beaten Israel Adesanya three times: twice in kickboxing, and now once in MMA to take Adesanya’s middleweight title. Many people believe the Brazilian kickboxer just has Adesanya’s number, and “Poatan” agrees ... because he also has a nemesis who happens to have his number as well.
MMAmania.com
Even Joe Rogan is scratching his head over UFC Slap Fighting league — ‘Not my cup of tea’
Joe Rogan is not a fan of slap fighting. That said, the UFC color commentator will still watch Dana White’s Power Slap League to support his longtime friend and MMA boss. But don’t expect any expert analysis from the part-time comedian due mostly in part to the sport’s lack of technique.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAmania.com
A.J. Dobson shows off nasty abscess caused by leg kicks in UFC 280 defeat
If you need another reminder that mixed martial arts is a brutal sport, take a look at the injury A.J. Dobson suffered in his loss to Armen Petrosyan at UFC 280. Dobson was defeated by Petrosyan via unanimous decision, and one of the weapons the Armenian kickboxer used to great effect was leg kicks. Throughout the fight, Petrosyan hammered Dobson’s shin, splitting it apart. Dobson’s output slowed down to the point where he lost on the judges scorecards, and the damage to his leg also led to some serious complications following the fight.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley thinks Paddy Pimblett’s binge eating is a ‘mental disorder’
Paddy Pimblett continues to eat criticism from other UFC fighters over his habit of ballooning up in weight between bouts. “The Baddy” is set to fight Jared Gordon on December 10th at UFC 282. To make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds, Pimblett claimed in a recent YouTube video that he had to lose 50 pounds. It’s all because he has a habit of binge eating following wins. 10,000 calorie days are not unusual for this man.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Ali Abdelaziz claims Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling is confirmed: ‘It’s done’
The next challenger to Aljamain Sterling’s Bantamweight crown is uncertain. Sterling is interested in some time off, but UFC seems ready to act and get a title fight booked — interim if necessary! Interim or not, it feels like Sean O’Malley is the frontrunner for a chance at gold. He did just beat former champion Petr Yan, standing as the No. 1-ranked contender as a result.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania highlights! Larissa Pacheco upsets Kayla Harrison in back-and-forth war
Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a back-and-forth contest, Pacheco earned her revenge. The fight began like most Kayla Harrison fights, as the Judoka was able to score...
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Watch Raul Rosas Jr’s brother score 12-second knockout, shoot his ‘Contender Series’ shot for 2023
There might be two Rosas brothers in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2023. Last weekend (Nov. 19, 2022) at Bear Fight FC 16 in California, Jessie Rosas — older brother of 17-year-old Octagon wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. — knocked out Raymond Smith in just 12 seconds. It was a hectic 12 seconds, though, as Rosas landed a head kick followed by a punch and then some ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jacked Francis Ngannou returns to kicking, annihilates pads with surgically-repaired knee
Francis Ngannou is back ... well, sorta. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is several months removed from the knee surgery that repaired damage suffered ahead of his Ciryl Gane title defense at UFC 270 to kick off the New Year. While a timeline for his Octagon return has yet to be finalized, the promotion is hoping to get “The Predator” booked for a headlining pay-per-view (PPV) card against Jon Jones in March.
MMAmania.com
Ren Hiramoto aims to become ‘absolute fear’ in Japan, follow Jiri Prochazka to UFC champion status
Ren Hiramoto is gaining his first bit of momentum in mixed martial arts (MMA). The kickboxing ring housed the young striking sensation before he decided it was time to follow a new path. Hiramoto, 24, dazzled in K-1 as a Featherweight star before debuting in MMA on Dec. 31, 2020.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships
On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
MMAmania.com
Video: Francis Ngannou’s coach begs him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his knee. But now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his January 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
MMAmania.com
PFL World Championship highlights: Rob Wilkinson batters Omari Akhmedov in bloodbath, becomes Light Heavyweight champion
Rob Wilkinson and Omari Akhmedov squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. In a dominant win, Wilkinson claimed the Light Heavyweight title and a million dollar check by stopping Akhmedov after the second round. From...
MMAmania.com
USADA suggests Conor McGregor is ‘not applicable’ for six month testing exemption
Will Conor McGregor be able to return to action in the UFC without spending six months in the USADA testing pool? It’s a hot question that’s being asked by everyone ever since we realized “The Notorious” hasn’t been getting drug tested since he broke his leg back in July 2021.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor lashes out over USADA withdrawal: ‘I give everything to this game’
Conor McGregor is firing back at UFC fighter Anthony Smith and everyone else giving him attitude for removing himself from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool to heal his broken leg. For months people had suspected McGregor was no longer in USADA’s testing pool. A close look at...
MMAmania.com
PFL World Championship highlights: Brendan Loughnane picks apart Bubba Jenkins, scores fourth-round stoppage
Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a competitive start, Loughnane took over the latter half of the fight and stopped his foe in the fourth. Neither man wasted...
MMAmania.com
Sorry! Paddy Pimblett apologizes for dog poop on random Ring camera
Imagine you’re just chilling, and suddenly, you get an alert on your Ring app, which turns out to be Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Paddy Pimblett. Oh, and Pimblett is letting you know his dog just had a sloppy s—t outside your house, and he wants to clean it.
MMAmania.com
PFL live stream results, Harrison vs Pacheco play-by-play updates | $6 million finale
Professional Fighters League (PFL) concludes its 2022 season TONIGHT (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) with a massive night of fights at PFL 10, which will feature six title bouts to go along with six $1 million checks to the winners. Headlining the card will be a women’s Lightweight title fight between division champion, Kayla Harrison, and top contender, Larissa Pacheco.
Comments / 0