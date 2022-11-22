ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The evolution of lighthouse keepers, the isolating yet romantic profession

Based on Winsor McCay's 1905 comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," Netflix's dreamy adventure film "Slumberland" follows an intrepid young girl whose imagination takes her on an epic quest alongside a hulking companion and her best friend Pig. Our protagonist in question is Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, who lives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy