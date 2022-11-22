Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Son able to play in S. Korea's World Cup opener after injury - coach
The Spurs attacker and South Korean skipper had surgery earlier this month after suffering fractures around his left eye in a collision during a Champions League match. The 30-year-old has been training in Qatar in a mask and South Korean fans have been eagerly waiting on news of his availability.
France 24
Japan stun Germany in World Cup with super subs
The Samurai of Japan refused to fall on their swords as they shocked 2014 World Cup champions Germany with a comeback 2-1 win on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique's Spain side staked an early claim as contenders with a clinical display as they dismantled Costa Rica 7-0. Presented by Jean-Emile Jammime...
France 24
Debunking Lionel Messi's swollen ankle
A viral photo on Twitter allegedly shows two images of Lionel Messi's injured ankle, 24 hours before Argentina's World Cup debut in Qatar. One of the ankles in the photo belongs to Messi, while the other one doesn't. In other news, did football fans find a clever technique for smuggling alcohol into football stadiums in Qatar? We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.
France 24
Guardiola 'cannot be in a better place' as he extends Man City deal until 2025
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Pep Guardiola said "I cannot be in a better place" as he announced he had agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, 51, has won nine major trophies,...
France 24
Brazil's Neymar suffers ankle sprain during World Cup win
Brazil captain Neymar suffered a sprained ankle in his team's World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday and faces a medical assessment in the next 48 hours, the national team doctor said after the match. Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazilian superstar suffered the injury after a collision with his...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
France 24
Maskless World Cup scenes spark anger in zero-Covid China
China is the last major economy still attempting to stamp out the domestic spread of Covid-19, and has continued to shut down entire cities, seal off neighbourhoods and impose mandatory tests on millions. Driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, daily cases in the country hit 29,157 on Wednesday -- low...
France 24
Hosts Qatar knocked out after Senegal loss, Iran steals last minute win over 10-man Wales
Senegal's 3-1 win over Qatar condemned the World Cup hosts to their second loss in a row, meaning they were eliminated as soon as the Netherlands game with Ecuador finished 1-1. Elsewhere Roozbeh Cheshmi scored a 98th minute screamer and Ramin Rezaeian notched 3 minutes later as Iran snatched a stunning win against Wales. England and the USA though failed to live up to expectation in their Group B 0-0 bore-fest.
France 24
France face biggest group stage challenge against a solid Denmark
France and Denmark go into their match on Saturday as Group D’s clear favourites for winners and runners-up, respectively. Les Bleus will be full of confidence after smashing Australia 4-1 in their opening match just after Denmark drew against Tunisia – but France will have little cause for complacency after Denmark’s sparkling run over the past year and a half.
France 24
Japan shock Germany with two late goals in dramatic World Cup comeback
Japan stunned Germany 2-1 in their World Cup opener on Wednesday, punishing the four-time champions for not taking their chances after they dominated the first half. The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before the match in a powerful protest against FIFA's decision to ban rainbow-themed armbands.
France 24
Spain put seven goals past hapless Costa Rica in record World Cup start
Former champions Spain got their World Cup off to a pulsating start on Wednesday through a record 7-0 win over a shell-shocked Costa Rica, with an early Dani Olmo strike taking his country past the 100 goal mark in soccer's showpiece event. The European giants sought to make their mark...
France 24
Ronaldo becomes first male player to score in five World Cups as Portugal edge Ghana
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. The first-half of the...
France 24
Former players to sue French rugby authorities over concussion
The lawsuit accuses the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and the National Rugby League (LNR) of breaching safety and information obligations on concussion. It is the first of its kind in France and follows similar legal actions elsewhere. Thompson, the hooker when England won the 2003 World Cup, joined Brive in...
France 24
World Cup: Iran rally to beat Wales for chance at knockout stage
Iran ignored the distractions that have overshadowed the team since they landed in Qatar to get their World Cup campaign up and running as they rallied to beat sloppy Wales 2-0 on Friday, giving themselves a chance of reaching the knockout stage. Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their...
France 24
French lawmakers to vote on bullfighting ban
Though public opinion is in favour of outlawing the practice, the bill is expected to be rejected by a majority of lawmakers who are wary about stirring up the bullfighting heartlands in the south of the country. There is also a chance that the legislation, proposed by a vegan left-wing...
France 24
World Cup in Qatar: Football as political leverage for Iran
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has become a focal point for geopolitics. Iran's team refused to sing their national anthem before their first match, in a gesture of support for protesters. Some Iranian visitors also took the opportunity to support the anti-government protests back home with signs and chants outside the stadium in Doha. Meanwhile, Tehran is blaming protests for the stinging defeat of its team against England. FRANCE 24's Jean-Emile Jammine tells us more.
France 24
Rebel dancer suddenly quits Paris Opera: statement
Francois Alu, 28, known for his rugged physique and virtuoso leaps, will leave the Paris Opera so he has "complete professional freedom", both parties said in a joint statement published by the opera. The news was unexpected, coming just seven months after the Paris Opera named Alu an "etoile" ("star"),...
France 24
No, this video doesn’t show football fans converting to Islam at Qatar’s World Cup
Rumours have been circulating online that four football fans that came to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup converted to Islam after watching a presentation by controversial Indian televangelist Zakir Naik, who has publically supported former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Since November 20, 2022, they’ve been sharing a video as “proof”. While the video does indeed show people converting after one of Naik’s conferences, it actually dates from May 2016 and is thus an old video with no connection to the current World Cup.
France 24
Discovering France's regions through gastronomy: The delights of Normandy
One of the best things about France is its food. Each region has its own culinary wonders that reflect the area's culture and history. Join Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot as they embark on a road trip to discover France's regions through gastronomy. Their first stop is Normandy. Known for its world-famous beaches and towering monuments – like the Mont-Saint-Michel – the region is also a foodie's paradise. From the creamy delight that is Camembert to the apple brandy named Calvados, we take you to discover the region of Normandy through its culinary specialties.
Comments / 0