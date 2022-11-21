Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love LSI (LYTS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
NASDAQ
Artivion (AORT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Artivion (AORT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
NASDAQ
Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Nio, Full Truck Alliance, and Lufax Are Falling Today
Several Chinese stocks fell today as rising COVID-19 cases in the country concerned investors about more lockdowns and restrictive policies that have damaged the Chinese economy all year. Shares of the Chinese electric car maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) traded roughly 3.7% lower as of 10:51 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares...
NASDAQ
Antero Resources (AR) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Resources (AR). Shares have added about 4.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Resources due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
NASDAQ
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Five top-ranked stocks with...
NASDAQ
LOMA vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Building Products - Home Builders stocks are likely familiar with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) and NVR (NVR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own...
NASDAQ
Bank OZK (OZK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bank OZK (OZK) closed at $47.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the bank...
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
NASDAQ
Carnival (CCL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.73, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise...
NASDAQ
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $537.62, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
NASDAQ
Why Is EQT Corporation (EQT) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EQT Corporation (EQT). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EQT Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Comments / 0