Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Strong Demand, Robust Pricing to Boost Deere's Sales
(Reuters) - Industrial bellwether Deere & Co is expected to post double-digit growth in quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, fueled by higher crop prices and pent-up demand for its larger equipment. Nearing the end of harvest season, Deere's bottom-line has fared well in what analysts said has been a...
Higher NZ Retail Sales May Not Please NZD/USD
Even though New Zealand Retail Sales were worse than expected, the NZD/USD pair barely changed. After being flat in Tokyo, the NZD/USD fell below 0.6260. Retail sales in New Zealand for the third quarter came in at 0.4%, less than expected (0.5%) but more than reported before (-2.3%). Positive Retail...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. In boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies, at swanky Wall Street bars, and in the halls of business schools across the country, there’s been a consistent debate over “what’s next?” for U.S. inflation over the past year.
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Is global silver demand rising to a new high in 2022 ?
The demand for Silver is forecasted to reach a record total in 2022, driven by new highs for industrial demand, jewellery and silverware offtake and physical investment. According to the Silver Institute, global silver demand is expected to reach a new high of 1.21 billion ounces in 2022, up by 16 per cent from 2021. Watch out this video for more.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price down 8 cents; signs point to further declines
While the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price for diesel declined by a sizable but restrained 8 cents a gallon, there are other signs that the tremendous upward pressure on prices may be easing. The EIA price released Monday, which serves as the benchmark for most fuel...
CNBC
Mortgage demand rises 2.2% as interest rates decline slightly
Overall mortgage applications rose for the week, but were still far below last year's levels. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 6.67% last week from 6.90%. Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 3% for the week, but...
Autoblog
Tesla stock rout accelerates over recall, Covid in China, Twitter chaos
The rout in Tesla shares is accelerating as a recall and signs of China’s return to Covid Zero curbs adds to a litany of investor concerns, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk focused on turning around Twitter Inc. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock dropped as much as 6.5% to $168.52...
csengineermag.com
Construction Starts Will Show No Growth in 2023
Dodge Construction Network (www.construction.com) held its 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook on Nov. 15, 2022, a mainstay in the construction industry for over 80 years. The forecast predicts that total US construction starts will be unchanged in 2023 at $1.08 trillion. When adjusted for inflation total construction starts will dip 3%.
agupdate.com
Finished cattle prices, beef production show strength
Feeder cattle have been showing strength this fall. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says this is running counter to the usual trends. “Finished cattle prices have spent the past four weeks trading at their highest level since August 2015,” he says. “This is an extremely good sign given that the price of finished cattle is typically weak in the fall months.”
New Zealand consumer confidence slips in November - ANZ-Roy Morgan
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in November compared with the prior month amid soaring inflation, rising rates and falling house prices, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
U.S. existing home sales plunge; tight inventory keeps prices rising
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
Agriculture Online
Wheat turns higher on dry U.S. winter crop outlook
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Tuesday, supported by concerns over dryness across U.S. winter crop areas while soybeans were flat on questions over demand from top importer China, which is facing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. "U.S....
Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy
There are hundreds of high-quality consumer discretionary stocks you can choose from to put your money to work. But these five stocks are shining examples of strong consumer discretionary businesses with long-term staying power in their respective niches:. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) Home Depot (HD) - Get Free Report is...
msn.com
Nasdaq down as investors watch Black Friday sales, China infections
(Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc in a subdued trading session for Wall Street's main stock indexes. Apple slipped on news of reduced iPhone shipments in November from a Foxconn plant in China as production was hit by COVID-related worker unrest. The holiday-shortened...
Strong holiday retail season expected despite inflation woes
Despite inflation dominating the headlines for the past 12 months and threats of a looming global recession, the National Retail Federation still expects a healthy holiday shopping season.
Oil prices fall as Chinese demand worries linger
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices were stable on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.
tipranks.com
iPhone demand into Black Friday may put Apple in ‘major shortage,’ says Wedbush
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes demand for Apple’s iPhone 14 units into the all-important Black Friday holiday weekend is way ahead of supply and could cause major shortages leading into Christmas season. The zero COVID China shutdowns in Foxconn have been a major gut punch to Apple this quarter and Ives thinks have taken roughly 5% of iPhone 14 units out of the supply chain and thus putting Cupertino in a "major shortage" heading into the next month. Many Apple stores and retailers are low on iPhone 14 inventory across the board as he believes for Black Friday weekend roughly 8 million iPhones will be sold down from 10 million in the year ago period with the gap being mostly supply driven. The analyst has an Outperform rating and a price target of $200.
Comments / 0