Minnesota dairy farmer expects thin margins in 2023
A central Minnesota dairy farmer anticipates tighter margins in 2023. Dan Glessing of Waverly tells Brownfield inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the potential of a railroad strike all threaten his bottom line. “It’s just nothing is helping right now. But there again, I think there will be a margin there....
Low river levels on Mississippi causing problems for CHS
Low levels on the Mississippi River are causing problems for the nation’s largest ag cooperative. CHS CEO Jay Debertin tells Brownfield every shipper is lightening loads and progress is being slowed. “Because tugs and barges get hung up and it just takes a lot of time to make the...
New podcast highlights ag education in Minnesota
A new podcast aims to grow agricultural education in Minnesota. Natasha Mortenson of Riverview LLC in Morris is one of three hosts of Keepin’ It Rural and says the goals of the show are to see ag education programming in every school, connect more students to FFA, and promote teaching opportunities.
Enrollment, Low Income and Students with Disabilities Increase in 2022-23
TOPEKA, Kan. – Enrollment in both public and accredited private schools increased this year in Kansas. The number of students with disabilities reached an all-time high. Students qualifying for free or reduced-price meals increased as schools began requiring families to apply after two years when all students could eat free in response to the COVID pandemic.
