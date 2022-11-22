Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Finished cattle prices, beef production show strength
Feeder cattle have been showing strength this fall. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says this is running counter to the usual trends. “Finished cattle prices have spent the past four weeks trading at their highest level since August 2015,” he says. “This is an extremely good sign given that the price of finished cattle is typically weak in the fall months.”
Agriculture Online
Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Farmland Values Hit Record Highs, Pricing Out Farmers
Joel Gindo thought he could finally own and operate the farm of his dreams when a neighbor put up 160 acres of cropland for sale in Brookings County, South Dakota, two years ago. Five thousand or six thousand dollars an acre should do the trick, Gindo estimated.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price down 8 cents; signs point to further declines
While the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price for diesel declined by a sizable but restrained 8 cents a gallon, there are other signs that the tremendous upward pressure on prices may be easing. The EIA price released Monday, which serves as the benchmark for most fuel...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
rigzone.com
USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
kitco.com
Investors thankful spot gold prices holding above $1,750
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to some analysts, gold and silver continue to benefit from shifting expectations that the Federal Reserve will...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices bounced above the key $1,750 level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.49 per ounce by 0520 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,755.00. High interest rates...
msn.com
Oil futures fall 10% for week as China’s COVID worries darken demand picture
Oil futures logged their second straight weekly declines, pressured as a resurgence of COVID-19 worries clouded the energy demand picture, and broader markets kept eyes on a hawkish Federal Reserve. U.S. crude prices on Friday ended at their lowest since late September, as China’s zero-COVID policy rekindled this week revived...
Dollar nears 3-mth low, shares climb after Fed tests the brakes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shares hit a two-month high and the dollar swooped towards a three-month low on Thursday, after Federal Reserve signals of smaller interest rate rises from next month were followed by the message from Frankfurt that the ECB will plough on.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
NASDAQ
U.S. crude stockpiles fall, fuel inventories rise
Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles fell, but gasoline and distillate inventories both rosesubstantially, alleviating a bit of concern about market tightness, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18 to 431.7 million barrels, compared with...
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar edges higher in range-bound holiday markets
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar crept higher across the board on Friday in a quiet session following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but remained near multi-month lows as the prospect of the Federal Reserve moderating the pace of its policy tightening weighed on the U.S. currency. "Today has...
Dollar extends losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting.
swineweb.com
CIH Hog Margin Watch: November
Margins improved further over the first half of November on a continued firming in hog prices while feed costs moved lower. Reduced hog slaughter and static harvest weights relative to both last year and expectations have helped to support cash hog prices and producer margins. In the four weeks ending November 12, hog slaughter totaled 10.203 million head, down 187,000 or 1.8% below a year ago. The September Hogs and Pigs quarterly inventory report pegged the supply of hogs weighing 120-179 pounds at 14.073 million head, 1.2% below last year. This combined with the fact that slaughter weights are moving sideways and bucking the seasonal trend to increase at this time of year have been supportive for hog futures. The same September survey suggested that supplies will continue running about 1.5% below a year ago through February so this may continue to be a supportive feature for the market. USDA’s November WASDE report made some modest revisions to the pork balance sheet, revising 2022 pork production lower by 27 million pounds to 27.135 billion pounds which would be down 2% from last year. The import forecast for 2022 was lowered by 53 million pounds from the October estimate while.
CoinTelegraph
$15.5K retest is more likely, according to Bitcoin futures and options
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading near $16,500 since Nov. 23, recovering from a dip to $15,500 as investors feared the imminent insolvency of Genesis Global, a cryptocurrency lending and trending company. Genesis stated on Nov. 16 that it would “temporarily suspend redemptions and new loan originations in the lending business.”
