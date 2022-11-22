Read full article on original website
Minnesota dairy farmer expects thin margins in 2023
A central Minnesota dairy farmer anticipates tighter margins in 2023. Dan Glessing of Waverly tells Brownfield inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the potential of a railroad strike all threaten his bottom line. “It’s just nothing is helping right now. But there again, I think there will be a margin there....
Corn tar spot gaining foothold in Minnesota
Tar spot continues to gain more of a foothold in the Corn Belt. University of Minnesota Extension corn agronomist Jeff Coulter says the foliar disease made inroads in southeast Minnesota this summer. “That’s been a disease that’s kind of been on the uptick, so we’ll want to keep an eye...
Indiana poultry farmers donate nearly 200,000 pounds of poultry products
Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Indiana poultry producers continue to address food insecurity in the state. Over the past year, farmers have donated nearly 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need. Indiana poultry farmers were recognized during the 75th annual Indiana state poultry recognition event at the Statehouse.
Low river levels on Mississippi causing problems for CHS
Low levels on the Mississippi River are causing problems for the nation’s largest ag cooperative. CHS CEO Jay Debertin tells Brownfield every shipper is lightening loads and progress is being slowed. “Because tugs and barges get hung up and it just takes a lot of time to make the...
Enrollment, Low Income and Students with Disabilities Increase in 2022-23
TOPEKA, Kan. – Enrollment in both public and accredited private schools increased this year in Kansas. The number of students with disabilities reached an all-time high. Students qualifying for free or reduced-price meals increased as schools began requiring families to apply after two years when all students could eat free in response to the COVID pandemic.
