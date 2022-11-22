Read full article on original website
Minnesota dairy farmer expects thin margins in 2023
A central Minnesota dairy farmer anticipates tighter margins in 2023. Dan Glessing of Waverly tells Brownfield inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the potential of a railroad strike all threaten his bottom line. “It’s just nothing is helping right now. But there again, I think there will be a margin there....
Indiana poultry: 75 years of giving back
Photo provided by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. For 75 years, Indiana’s poultry producers have donated 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need. Bruce Kettler is the director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “To have something like this happening for 75 years and have...
Low river levels on Mississippi causing problems for CHS
Low levels on the Mississippi River are causing problems for the nation’s largest ag cooperative. CHS CEO Jay Debertin tells Brownfield every shipper is lightening loads and progress is being slowed. “Because tugs and barges get hung up and it just takes a lot of time to make the...
Enrollment, Low Income and Students with Disabilities Increase in 2022-23
TOPEKA, Kan. – Enrollment in both public and accredited private schools increased this year in Kansas. The number of students with disabilities reached an all-time high. Students qualifying for free or reduced-price meals increased as schools began requiring families to apply after two years when all students could eat free in response to the COVID pandemic.
Kansas Lawmakers Consider Using State’s Surplus to Cut Social Security Taxes
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000...
