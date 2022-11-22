ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

agupdate.com

Camelina offers farmers numerous opportunities, benefits

Farmers looking for a profitable cover crop may have a new option in an emerging venture being launched by Yield 10, a bioscience company actively recruiting farmers to grow camelina. Darren Greenfield, senior director of seed operations for the company, said that the broadleaf crop holds significant potential to become...
MONTANA STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Guest column: The true value of American-made solar panels

The recent climate legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act has the potential to do wonderful things for the decarbonization efforts in the United States and for the solar industry. As a U.S. solar panel manufacturer, we at Crossroads Solar are watching and waiting to see how the various credits will play out. Much of the objective of the IRA climate legislation is to generate American-made solar infrastructures in a way that will compete with cheaper imports. To my mind, we have to be sober about the likely outcome – or cheapness – of American-made panels. Prices will moderate but we will not become China, nor should we aspire to be so.
INDIANA STATE
Gresham Outlook

Federal funds spark next generation of Oregon farmers

Nearly $1.5 million will go to OSU, Rogue Farm Corps for education, training programsAn influx of nearly $1.5 million in federal dollars is being used to support burgeoning farms across Oregon, providing tools and resources to bring a new wave into the industry. "This federal investment in the next generation of farmers and ranchers in our state will help ensure a bright future for these traditional Oregon enterprises," said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding a total of $1,493,897 to support education and land access programs for beginning farmers and ranchers in...
OREGON STATE
traveltomorrow.com

AI-based systems help hotel chain Iberostar to cut food waste

The hotel chain and global tourism company Iberostar is working with the support of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce food waste and its management unveiled initiatives to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. 1. Food waste and carbon neutrality. Food waste is a serious issue, especially for hotel chains that spread...
globalspec.com

Element14 Community announces Save the Bees Design Challenge to help solve issues causing bee extinction

Element14 Community has launched the Save The Bees Design Challenge at Electronica 2022. Bees are essential to the global food chain; one in three bites of food is pollinated by bees, but at present one-in-four bee species are at risk of extinction. Interested engineers are invited to develop solutions toward eliminating some of the issues facing the global bee population.
modernfarmer.com

For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill

The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.
beefmagazine.com

USDA announces $3m in funding for antimicrobial resistance dashboard

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is making up to $3 million in cooperative agreement funding available to create antimicrobial resistance dashboards. Addressing AMR is important to APHIS, along with the agricultural and public health sectors, because antimicrobials are some of our most critical tools for treating serious infections and saving the lives of people and animals.
foodsafetynews.com

A food revolution is on its way; food safety and technology linked in the process

— OPINION — It’s a food revolution in the making. But it’s not happening down on the farm. Instead, it’s happening in labs where cells taken from live chickens, cows, or other livestock are grown in bioreactors similar to those that make beer. That’s where they’re immersed in a carefully regulated nutrient solution that spurs them to grow until they become pieces of meat.
The Associated Press

Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
swineweb.com

Podcast: Debunking Myths about Sustainability & Nutrition in Animal Agriculture | Tara Vander Dussen

Tara is a New Mexico native, 5th generation dairy farmer, an environmental scientist, and mom of two girls. Daniel, her husband, manages all day-to-day on his family dairy farm while Tara has her own career as an environmental consultant, speaker, and online agriculture advocate. Tara began sharing her story online through her platform, New Mexico Milkmaid, because she found that people often had misconceptions about farmers and modern farming, and she wanted to set the record straight about dairy farm life and on-farm sustainability. She now has a community of more than 73,000 followers. And she has had the opportunity to speak at national and global conferences about dairy sustainability including at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Committee on World Food Security and the Forbes AgTech Summit. Tara is also the Co-Founder of Elevate Ag, an online course to provide farmers and ranchers with the tools they need to successfully share their ag story and grow their businesses, and the Co-Founder of Discover Ag, a docuseries and podcast of being agriculture to people in a new way.
earth.com

Plant roots change their shape to access water

To maximize water uptake, plant roots adapt their shape to ensure survival in the driest conditions. Plant roots pause branching when they lose contact with water, and only resume once they reconnect with moisture. Scientists at the University of Nottingham discovered this novel water sensing mechanism, which they refer to...
beefmagazine.com

Senator introduces Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act

Senator Cory Booker, D, N.J. has introduced legislation that would place the liability for responsible disaster mitigation on animal agriculture “corporations and industrial operators” by requiring those entities to register with USDA, submit disaster preparedness plans, and pay a fee to establish a fund focused on disaster events. The new fund, the High-Risk AFO Disaster Mitigation Fund, would be utilized to enforce disaster mitigation plans and ensure that the most humane practices are used if depopulation is absolutely necessary.

