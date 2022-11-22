Read full article on original website
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
agupdate.com
Camelina offers farmers numerous opportunities, benefits
Farmers looking for a profitable cover crop may have a new option in an emerging venture being launched by Yield 10, a bioscience company actively recruiting farmers to grow camelina. Darren Greenfield, senior director of seed operations for the company, said that the broadleaf crop holds significant potential to become...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Guest column: The true value of American-made solar panels
The recent climate legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act has the potential to do wonderful things for the decarbonization efforts in the United States and for the solar industry. As a U.S. solar panel manufacturer, we at Crossroads Solar are watching and waiting to see how the various credits will play out. Much of the objective of the IRA climate legislation is to generate American-made solar infrastructures in a way that will compete with cheaper imports. To my mind, we have to be sober about the likely outcome – or cheapness – of American-made panels. Prices will moderate but we will not become China, nor should we aspire to be so.
Federal funds spark next generation of Oregon farmers
Nearly $1.5 million will go to OSU, Rogue Farm Corps for education, training programsAn influx of nearly $1.5 million in federal dollars is being used to support burgeoning farms across Oregon, providing tools and resources to bring a new wave into the industry. "This federal investment in the next generation of farmers and ranchers in our state will help ensure a bright future for these traditional Oregon enterprises," said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding a total of $1,493,897 to support education and land access programs for beginning farmers and ranchers in...
Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security
The food sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because it relies on one of the most complex and fragile supply chains. The supply chain that produces our fresh-tasting Thanksgiving dinners is one of the most fragile and fragmented of any industry–and one of the hardest to secure. Earlier this...
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians explains why Native sovereignty is multifaceted
The president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, a historic tribe of northern Los Angeles County, spoke with ABC7 on why Native sovereignty is multifaceted.
Climate advocates see a path forward in the farm bill: Lining farmers’ pockets
Republicans are skeptical of making the farm bill a climate bill, but a group of lobbyists thinks they’ve struck gold with a message even the most skeptical can't hate: Regenerative agriculture will make farmers richer.
ceoworld.biz
GSI Exchange: Innovation And Customer Safety Are Essential To Establish Your Business In Volatile Markets
Gold Silver International Exchange (GSI Exchange) was founded in 2014 with a vision to provide high-quality investment opportunities in precious metals. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. It has achieved an average three-year growth of more than 3,800 percent and is quickly becoming a household name in the country.
traveltomorrow.com
AI-based systems help hotel chain Iberostar to cut food waste
The hotel chain and global tourism company Iberostar is working with the support of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce food waste and its management unveiled initiatives to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. 1. Food waste and carbon neutrality. Food waste is a serious issue, especially for hotel chains that spread...
globalspec.com
Element14 Community announces Save the Bees Design Challenge to help solve issues causing bee extinction
Element14 Community has launched the Save The Bees Design Challenge at Electronica 2022. Bees are essential to the global food chain; one in three bites of food is pollinated by bees, but at present one-in-four bee species are at risk of extinction. Interested engineers are invited to develop solutions toward eliminating some of the issues facing the global bee population.
modernfarmer.com
For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill
The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.
beefmagazine.com
USDA announces $3m in funding for antimicrobial resistance dashboard
The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is making up to $3 million in cooperative agreement funding available to create antimicrobial resistance dashboards. Addressing AMR is important to APHIS, along with the agricultural and public health sectors, because antimicrobials are some of our most critical tools for treating serious infections and saving the lives of people and animals.
foodsafetynews.com
A food revolution is on its way; food safety and technology linked in the process
— OPINION — It’s a food revolution in the making. But it’s not happening down on the farm. Instead, it’s happening in labs where cells taken from live chickens, cows, or other livestock are grown in bioreactors similar to those that make beer. That’s where they’re immersed in a carefully regulated nutrient solution that spurs them to grow until they become pieces of meat.
Nutrition benefits for families could increase under U.S. agency proposal
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes the USDA introduced on Thursday.
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
swineweb.com
Podcast: Debunking Myths about Sustainability & Nutrition in Animal Agriculture | Tara Vander Dussen
Tara is a New Mexico native, 5th generation dairy farmer, an environmental scientist, and mom of two girls. Daniel, her husband, manages all day-to-day on his family dairy farm while Tara has her own career as an environmental consultant, speaker, and online agriculture advocate. Tara began sharing her story online through her platform, New Mexico Milkmaid, because she found that people often had misconceptions about farmers and modern farming, and she wanted to set the record straight about dairy farm life and on-farm sustainability. She now has a community of more than 73,000 followers. And she has had the opportunity to speak at national and global conferences about dairy sustainability including at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Committee on World Food Security and the Forbes AgTech Summit. Tara is also the Co-Founder of Elevate Ag, an online course to provide farmers and ranchers with the tools they need to successfully share their ag story and grow their businesses, and the Co-Founder of Discover Ag, a docuseries and podcast of being agriculture to people in a new way.
earth.com
Plant roots change their shape to access water
To maximize water uptake, plant roots adapt their shape to ensure survival in the driest conditions. Plant roots pause branching when they lose contact with water, and only resume once they reconnect with moisture. Scientists at the University of Nottingham discovered this novel water sensing mechanism, which they refer to...
beefmagazine.com
Senator introduces Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act
Senator Cory Booker, D, N.J. has introduced legislation that would place the liability for responsible disaster mitigation on animal agriculture “corporations and industrial operators” by requiring those entities to register with USDA, submit disaster preparedness plans, and pay a fee to establish a fund focused on disaster events. The new fund, the High-Risk AFO Disaster Mitigation Fund, would be utilized to enforce disaster mitigation plans and ensure that the most humane practices are used if depopulation is absolutely necessary.
