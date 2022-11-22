The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...

DAINGERFIELD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO