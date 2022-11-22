ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
menastar.com

Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday

TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday. It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference. Texarkana Resources for the Disabled...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
txktoday.com

Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle. Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
HOOKS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Teacher accused of questionable behavior, board accepts resignation

The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KSLA

Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police have arrested someone on a weapons charge in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning in Texarkana, Texas. Thomas Jones, 18, faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Authorities said they also have determined that the shooting was accidental. It happened Nov. 22 sometime...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
CADDO PARISH, LA
arkadelphian.com

Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man

A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
CAMDEN, AR
KSLA

2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made two arrests in connection with the theft of more than $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September 2022 and learned that ZarRajah Za’keyla Watkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy