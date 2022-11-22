Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
menastar.com
Texarkana nonprofit asks residents to support Giving Tuesday
TEXARKANA, Ark. - After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, non-profits around the globe gear up for Giving Tuesday. It's an opportunity every Tuesday after Thanksgiving to generously give back to organizations in your community that make a difference. Texarkana Resources for the Disabled...
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
UPDATE: 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, brought home safe in Texarkana
UPDATE: Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that Willie Franklin Childs was found late Saturday night and returned to his home safe. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been […]
KSLA
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
KSLA
Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning
One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
txktoday.com
Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle. Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.
txktoday.com
Fentanyl Death Alleged In Fed’s Conspiracy Indictment For Five In Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas–Four new defendants have been added to a case that began in the spring with the indictment of a local man who allegedly had 500 fake opioid prescription pills containing fentanyl stashed beneath his kitchen sink. At a detention hearing on March 1 in Texarkana’s downtown federal building,...
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Teacher accused of questionable behavior, board accepts resignation
The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...
KSLA
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound at Texarkana apartment complex
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police have arrested someone on a weapons charge in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning in Texarkana, Texas. Thomas Jones, 18, faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Authorities said they also have determined that the shooting was accidental. It happened Nov. 22 sometime...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 16-22
• Michael Dewayne Jones, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Daingerfield police for disorderly conduct.Oct. 18• Lance Wayne Samples, of Paris,
ktalnews.com
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
arkadelphian.com
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
KSLA
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made two arrests in connection with the theft of more than $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September 2022 and learned that ZarRajah Za’keyla Watkins...
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
Comments / 0