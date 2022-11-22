TUSCALOOSA, Alabama—Despite falling 49-27 to Alabama on Saturday to end the season at 5-7, the Auburn Tigers experienced plenty of growth to finish the season under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Taking over four the last four games, Williams talks about the experience, Saturday's game, the growth of this team, the seniors and much more in this video from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO