Ole Miss suffers first setback of 2022-2023 season with 59-55 loss to Oklahoma

Ole Miss had its chances down the stretch to continue one of its best season starts in recent memory, but after tough second half and finish, the Sooners came out on top on Sunday thanks to a late 7-0 run and handed Ole Miss its first loss of the season with a 59-55 final in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rebels were held scoreless for the final 4:26 of game time.
Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal

Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
Leach Q and A following Ole Miss win

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s win over Ole Miss:. Question: After a long season, how does it feel to end the regular season this way?. Leach: This game had a season’s worth of excitement like that one. Positive and negative. Some wounds...
