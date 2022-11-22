Read full article on original website
Related
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss and Oklahoma clash in the ESPN Events Invitational final
It's game day down in the Sunshine State. This afternoon, the Ole Miss Rebels put their perfect record on the line against the Oklahoma Sooners in the ESPN Events Invitational final round. Follow along for updates, note, facts, observations and more. To keep up to date, either keep refreshing the...
Ole Miss was in good position against Oklahoma, but failed to finish
The Rebels played their best competition to date on Sunday and were in a great position to win and go to 7-0 for the first time since 2007-2008, but after a brutal finish, that didn't come to fruition. Ole Miss was held scoreless for the final 4:26 minutes of the...
Ole Miss suffers first setback of 2022-2023 season with 59-55 loss to Oklahoma
Ole Miss had its chances down the stretch to continue one of its best season starts in recent memory, but after tough second half and finish, the Sooners came out on top on Sunday thanks to a late 7-0 run and handed Ole Miss its first loss of the season with a 59-55 final in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Rebels were held scoreless for the final 4:26 of game time.
Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
Leach Q and A following Ole Miss win
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following his team’s win over Ole Miss:. Question: After a long season, how does it feel to end the regular season this way?. Leach: This game had a season’s worth of excitement like that one. Positive and negative. Some wounds...
