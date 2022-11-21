Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
The Review
Delaware granted new life with playoff berth and upcoming home clash versus Saint Francis
Dejected and disappointed demeanors spread through the Delaware end of Villanova Stadium after Saturday’s gut wrenching 29-26 loss to the rival Wildcats. The next day, players and coaches were preparing for their afternoon team meeting at the Whitney Athletic Center back home in Newark. Despite a 7-4 record and the creeping belief that the season was final, head coach Ryan Carty was keeping an eye on Sunday’s playoff selection show.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Shop and Dine Under Thousands of Twinkling Lights Starting This Friday in West Chester
It’s time for the lights to ignite in downtown West Chester. Starting this Friday, visitors can sip, shop, and dine amidst thousands of twinkling lights and a variety of holiday festivities. It’s all part of six weekends of holiday magic, Thanksgiving through New Year’s, during Chester County Hospital Lights...
Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations
“It obviously sends a very strong and sincere message that he’s wanting to get stuff done,” former Democratic Party chair T.J. Rooney said. The post Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
nexttv.com
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January
Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
roi-nj.com
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | After 40 years leading Thanksgiving giveaway, Stormin' Norman Oliver passes the turkey torch
Up to 100,000 people - many of them senior citizens and families in need - have been fed a Thanksgiving dinner over four decades of the Stormin' Norman Oliver Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. Tuesday's visit to about a dozen senior high-rises was the last one led by the former City Council...
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new family medicine physician
The Bayhealth team is proud to welcome another primary care physician to care for the community. Family medicine physician Kyla-Gaye Pinnock, MD, is the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care Dover West practice. Pinnock joins Patience Ankomah, MD; Zulehuma Rather, MD; Shailly Saini, MD; Amita Jain, MD; Ben Hur Hill Aguilar, MD; and Lisa Rossi McCalister, FNP-BC. Pinnock is accepting new primary care patients ages 9 and older.
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Alapocas Run State Park in Delaware
Wilmington, Del., is the largest city in the First State, with over 70,000 residents. It was built on the settlement of Kristinehamn, the first Swedish settlement in North America. Today, it’s home to numerous art galleries, museums, gardens, and festivals. But an oasis in the middle of this bustling city is at Alapocas Run State Park, DE.
metv2.com
The 302 #27 (Season 5): The Sold Firm | Full Show
The 302 visits an eclectic and empowering gallery in Wilmington. Episode 27 (Season 5 - Episode 27)
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best for Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Pennsylvania, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
Giordano: If Helen Gym Becomes Mayor, I'm Leaving
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by telling that three of his least favorite celebrities have converged, telling that Howard Stern appeared on today’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough promoting an upcoming interview on HBO
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!
The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
