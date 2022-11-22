ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Daily News

Carl Marcus Christiansen Jr.

Carl Marcus Christiansen Jr. 52, of Ocala (formerly of Palatka), passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at his residence. Carl was born May 21, 1970 in Palatka where he was raised and was a graduate of Palatka High. He later moved to Ocala to expand his metal recycling business. Mark loved keeping up with UF football and was always up for a laugh.
OCALA, FL
Joyce E. Shorts

Joyce Ellen Shorts, 79, of Satsuma, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. She was born in Washington, D.C. and had been a resident of Putnam County for the past 45 years, coming from Maryland. Joyce had worked as a clerk for the Putnam County Clerk of Courts. She always had a smile and a kind word. Joyce enjoyed dancing, fishing and spending time with her friends and family.
SATSUMA, FL
Bryan K. Hill

Bryan Keith Hill, 66, of Palatka, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
PALATKA, FL

