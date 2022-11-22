Read full article on original website
Daily News
Carl Marcus Christiansen Jr.
Carl Marcus Christiansen Jr. 52, of Ocala (formerly of Palatka), passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at his residence. Carl was born May 21, 1970 in Palatka where he was raised and was a graduate of Palatka High. He later moved to Ocala to expand his metal recycling business. Mark loved keeping up with UF football and was always up for a laugh.
Daily News
Column: Crescent City’s Column: Carter, Interlachen’s Belton last of 20th century coaches left
The laughs felt endless in Al Carter’s backyard in East Palatka. The last two Putnam County coaches whose careers with their programs started in the 20th century were sharing a laugh Friday afternoon…
Daily News
Joyce E. Shorts
Joyce Ellen Shorts, 79, of Satsuma, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. She was born in Washington, D.C. and had been a resident of Putnam County for the past 45 years, coming from Maryland. Joyce had worked as a clerk for the Putnam County Clerk of Courts. She always had a smile and a kind word. Joyce enjoyed dancing, fishing and spending time with her friends and family.
Daily News
Bryan K. Hill
Bryan Keith Hill, 66, of Palatka, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News
Work started on multifamily development in Palatka
A private real estate group recently broke ground on 194 units of multifamily housing, officials announced Monday. The duplex cottages, named The Cottages at St. Johns, are slated to be finished in…
