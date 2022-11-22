ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Why “Brown Friday/Weekend” Is Busiest For Plumbers

We all know the day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday. Before online shopping, it was the busiest shopping day of the year, which was supposed to elevate businesses out of the "red" and into the "black". In other words, it was the day of the year when companies broke even and began to make a profit.
SAN ANGELO, TX
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?

The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders

The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Driving on US 277 From Christoval South Can Cost You

The State of Texas has a lot of requirements for those who drive motor vehicles on our roads. Drivers must be reasonably licensed. We must maintain our cars in a safe manner. Every year, vehicles registered in Texas are required to pass an annual inspection to ensure compliance with safety standards. The items checked in the examination for a typical passenger automobile in the state include the steering, seat belts, brakes, tires, tail lamps, and more.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
How To Find The Best Christmas Small Town in Texas

I love San Angelo at Christmastime. The Parade of Lights along the Concho is truly magical. If you are looking for more, you are in luck. San Angelo is less than 150 miles from the best Christmas town in Texas. Fredericksburg, Texas is incredible at Christmas. Fredericksburg is nationally recognized...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!

The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Toys For Tots Reindeer Run is Sat, Nov 19th

The 2022 MARINE CORPS Toys For Tots Motorcycle Reindeer Run is being held on Sat, Nov 19th From 9 am – 3 pm at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 4333 Sherwood Way. You’re invited to join the Elf Committee and other Motorcycle Enthusiasts from all across the Concho Valley and beyond at a family fun-filled day to include an approximately 64 mile optional motorcycle ride, door prizes, auction, raffle, music, Bike Games, and other activities with all Toys and funds raised to benefit the US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS of the Concho Valley whose goal is to provide Christmas to children in need throughout the area. The day will conclude with a Parade of Motorcyclists lead by Santa Claus to drop off all Toys & Funds raised that day. For more information, call 325-277-1569 or visit San.Angelo.tx@toysfortots.org.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Help Our Kids With The D.E.S.K. Sale

D.E.S.K. (Donate Educational Supplies for Kids) volunteers & sponsors work to provide school supplies for students in the San Angelo ISD for grades K thru 12 who cannot afford the supplies on their own. That is a tall order to fill because a lot of students need the assistance. That...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Excitement is Building For This Years Holiday Light Show

I remember the first time I saw the Christmas lights on the Concho in San Angelo. Many years ago, I was away from home working for a radio station here in town. I missed my family and friends, but duty called. I remember friends and co-workers telling me I had to experience the lights on the Concho.
SAN ANGELO, TX
