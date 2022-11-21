Read full article on original website
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Yardbarker
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Commends LeBron James For Dealing With Scrutiny
The life of an NBA superstar comes with money, glamour and prestige but also an unimaginable amount of public scrutiny — all of which Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has lived with for the majority of his life. The spotlight has pointed at James ever since his high...
Yardbarker
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again
After an abysmal start to the season, things are finally looking up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving is back to playing basketball, Kevin Durant is healthy and over his trade request, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be preaching a message that is being heard by his players.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
The last few weeks have been very tough for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Following his controversial tweet about sharing a link to a movie featuring anti-Semitic views, Irving was suspended indefinitely. That left a hole in the Nets' starting 5, and they struggled a bit to win games.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
For the Brooklyn Nets to be successful in the NBA right now, they need Kevin Durant to be at his sparkling best in almost every game. While Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are present to share the load with KD, he is still their cornerstone player. Kevin Durant struggled a...
Yardbarker
43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game
When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets
The Atlanta Hawks made a win-now move for All-Star Dejounte Murray during the offseason, and it is clear that the team expects to compete at a high level with that move. Thus far, the team has been solid, and they are now the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s odd injury and pesky uncle caused so much beef the Spurs lost their star | Part Two
Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Gets Real On Potentially Taking Over As A Permanent Starter For The Lakers
Dennis Schroder is one of the best point guards on the Los Angeles Lakers roster as of right now. There is no doubt that he is a solid offensive player, capable of scoring at the rim due to his speed and also being able to facilitate for others. Recently, Dennis Schroder managed to put up 21 points and 6 assists against the San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won't Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night in Wisconsin. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in only 31 minutes. After the big game, he sent out a tweet with a photo. His post has nearly 20,000...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes
The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
Yardbarker
Warriors GM reveals talk with former player DeMarcus Cousins
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
Yardbarker
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Yardbarker
Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."
Once an NBA season begins, there aren't really many days off for the players and the teams. More often than not, they will the entire season with minimal holidays unless something unprecedented happens. But Thanksgiving is one of the rare days when everyone in the NBA has a day off.
Yardbarker
Giants make big change at center against Dallas on Thanksgiving
The New York Giants are demolished by injury heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon. The offensive line was one of the hardest hit units, with starting right tackle Evan Neal still out with an MCL sprain, left guard Josh Ezeudu out with a neck injury, and center Jon Feliciano also out with a neck issue.
Yardbarker
Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing
The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
