43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game

When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks made a win-now move for All-Star Dejounte Murray during the offseason, and it is clear that the team expects to compete at a high level with that move. Thus far, the team has been solid, and they are now the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s odd injury and pesky uncle caused so much beef the Spurs lost their star | Part Two

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night in Wisconsin. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in only 31 minutes. After the big game, he sent out a tweet with a photo. His post has nearly 20,000...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes

The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Warriors GM reveals talk with former player DeMarcus Cousins

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giants make big change at center against Dallas on Thanksgiving

The New York Giants are demolished by injury heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon. The offensive line was one of the hardest hit units, with starting right tackle Evan Neal still out with an MCL sprain, left guard Josh Ezeudu out with a neck injury, and center Jon Feliciano also out with a neck issue.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing

The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.

