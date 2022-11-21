ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The best liberal places to live in America

By Elisa Fernández-Arias
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.

Stacker analyzed data from Niche to rank the 50 best liberal places to live in the U.S. Niche sources data from several public data sources, including the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI. This particular data set was acquired by filtering for "very liberal" politics on the 2022 Best Places to Live in America list.

"Very liberal" is based on presidential election results from 2012 and 2016 as compared to the average in the nation. It's important to note that though all the populations are accurate, many of the areas listed are near a larger metropolitan area or city—for example, Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia, is right outside of Washington D.C.

Out of the top 50, the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. scored well on public schools (Niche average of A+), outdoor space (Niche average of A), nightlife (Niche average of A+), health (Niche average of A+) and were good for families (Niche average of A+) but lacked in the housing (Niche average of B-) and cost of living (Niche average of C) categories.

All four regions in the continental U.S. (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West) are included in the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. The median household income of the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. only dipped below six figures in one location (Ocean Park, California), and even then, areas surrounding Santa Monica are affluent.

Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which is #1 on this list, is a Philadelphia suburb with a suburban and urban feel where many residents are liberal and young professionals. The historic Black community offers many amenities and institutions, including basketball courts, a swimming pool, a library, and a variety of vibrant restaurants, breweries, and live music at the Ardmore Music Hall.

College Terrace, California—#23 on this list and near the Stanford University campus—provides a college-town atmosphere and offers residents walkable streets filled with boutiques and restaurants. Arlington, Virginia, #50 on this list, is located in the Washington D.C. area, making it a perfect place for people who want to enjoy the D.C. nightlife—or who are happy to simply commute into the city during the week. Arlington has an urban atmosphere, many parks, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants, and residents include many young professionals.

Keep reading to learn more about the best liberal places to live in the U.S., including their population, median rent, median home value, area feel, and more.

#50. Arlington, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwoDp_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 236,434

- Median household income: $122,604

- Median home value: $731,700

- Median rent: $2,005

- Percent of people who own a home: 43%

- Area feel: Urban

#49. North Highland, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33A5JB_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 4,423

- Median household income: $109,407

- Median home value: $516,370

- Median rent: $1,936

- Percent of people who own a home: 33%

- Area feel: null

#48. Community Center, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jepsl_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 1,957

- Median household income: $242,292

- Median home value: $2,000,001

- Median rent: $2,982

- Percent of people who own a home: 80%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#47. Princeton Meadows, New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DFRz_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 14,261

- Median household income: $112,520

- Median home value: $14,261

- Median rent: $1,622

- Percent of people who own a home: 43%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#46. Agassiz, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hqj9T_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 5,360

- Median household income: $115,077

- Median home value: $1,268,583

- Median rent: $2,391

- Percent of people who own a home: 31%

- Area feel: Urban

#45. Greenmeadow, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Oy8C_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 2,132

- Median household income: $208,524

- Median home value: $1,968,986

- Median rent: $2,531

- Percent of people who own a home: 75%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#44. Barron Park, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yCb0_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 2,967

- Median household income: $202,703

- Median home value: $1,991,754

- Median rent: $2,665

- Percent of people who own a home: 65%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#43. Atlantic Station, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGDLs_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 2,378

- Median household income: $68,485

- Median home value: $209,826

- Median rent: $1,773

- Percent of people who own a home: 54%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#42. Thornton Park, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49IPvy_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 376

- Median household income: $102,969

- Median home value: $418,784

- Median rent: $1,160

- Percent of people who own a home: 63%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#41. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3rqJ_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 13,890

- Median household income: $129,331

- Median home value: $393,300

- Median rent: $1,199

- Percent of people who own a home: 80%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#40. Professorville, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PGnQ_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 813

- Median household income: $245,749

- Median home value: $1,996,580

- Median rent: $3,424

- Percent of people who own a home: 59%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#39. North Berkeley, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvpMk_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 7,624

- Median household income: $94,290

- Median home value: $1,110,325

- Median rent: $1,782

- Percent of people who own a home: 41%

- Area feel: Urban

#38. Cambridge, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jwzb6_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 117,822

- Median household income: $107,490

- Median home value: $843,100

- Median rent: $2,293

- Percent of people who own a home: 35%

- Area feel: Urban

#37. Midtown, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKkfN_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 10,581

- Median household income: $189,244

- Median home value: $1,998,327

- Median rent: $3,004

- Percent of people who own a home: 63%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#36. North Rosslyn, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWs8W_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 3,135

- Median household income: $150,454

- Median home value: $935,740

- Median rent: $2,493

- Percent of people who own a home: 45%

- Area feel: null

#35. Arlington Forest, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmNcp_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 2,811

- Median household income: $170,987

- Median home value: $758,498

- Median rent: $2,255

- Percent of people who own a home: 66%

- Area feel: null

#34. Uptown, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRnZm_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 1,627

- Median household income: $63,561

- Median home value: $182,197

- Median rent: $1,371

- Percent of people who own a home: 11%

- Area feel: Urban

#33. Evergreen Park, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpjFX_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 1,269

- Median household income: $134,423

- Median home value: $1,528,175

- Median rent: $2,426

- Percent of people who own a home: 43%

- Area feel: Urban

#32. Peabody, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZKEN_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 12,719

- Median household income: $126,795

- Median home value: $934,453

- Median rent: $2,429

- Percent of people who own a home: 42%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#31. Collier Hills North, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mporO_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 576

- Median household income: $77,984

- Median home value: $334,135

- Median rent: $1,711

- Percent of people who own a home: 32%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#30. Crescent Park, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxXf2_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 4,018

- Median household income: $232,524

- Median home value: $1,992,024

- Median rent: $3,109

- Percent of people who own a home: 73%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#29. Duveneck/St. Francis, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsoM8_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 3,085

- Median household income: $231,908

- Median home value: $1,957,201

- Median rent: $3,082

- Percent of people who own a home: 84%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#28. Clarendon/Courthouse, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUNqv_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 9,877

- Median household income: $125,792

- Median home value: $664,532

- Median rent: $2,321

- Percent of people who own a home: 22%

- Area feel: null

#27. Santa Monica, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Upzmb_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 91,600

- Median household income: $98,300

- Median home value: $1,452,100

- Median rent: $1,900

- Percent of people who own a home: 28%

- Area feel: Urban

#26. Oak Hill Park, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HN0ay_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 1,593

- Median household income: $182,402

- Median home value: $822,109

- Median rent: $294

- Percent of people who own a home: 98%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#25. North Bethesda, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnvpm_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 49,719

- Median household income: $111,694

- Median home value: $594,100

- Median rent: $1,941

- Percent of people who own a home: 48%

- Area feel: Urban

#24. Riverside, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJnVo_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 11,912

- Median household income: $74,363

- Median home value: $1,067,010

- Median rent: $2,099

- Percent of people who own a home: 30%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#23. College Terrace, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40G0ct_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 1,559

- Median household income: $130,770

- Median home value: $2,000,001

- Median rent: $2,539

- Percent of people who own a home: 45%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#22. East Cambridge, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZzl1_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 11,554

- Median household income: $104,221

- Median home value: $800,979

- Median rent: $2,485

- Percent of people who own a home: 27%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#21. Mid-Cambridge, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vy8We_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 14,088

- Median household income: $107,122

- Median home value: $854,840

- Median rent: $2,316

- Percent of people who own a home: 37%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#20. Ballston/Virginia Square, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Its8B_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 13,929

- Median household income: $129,532

- Median home value: $561,254

- Median rent: $2,290

- Percent of people who own a home: 28%

- Area feel: null

#19. Macalester-Groveland, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqZBz_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 18,951

- Median household income: $95,948

- Median home value: $382,714

- Median rent: $1,072

- Percent of people who own a home: 71%

- Area feel: Dense suburban

#18. Wayland, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJCVN_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 13,823

- Median household income: $192,632

- Median home value: $733,300

- Median rent: $1,263

- Percent of people who own a home: 91%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#17. Old Palo Alto, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdyZz_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 3,525

- Median household income: $248,610

- Median home value: $1,994,073

- Median rent: $2,850

- Percent of people who own a home: 77%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#16. Wilshire/Montana, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5CKY_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 14,828

- Median household income: $112,966

- Median home value: $1,201,595

- Median rent: $2,135

- Percent of people who own a home: 21%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#15. Downtown North, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGA3A_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 3,215

- Median household income: $81,663

- Median home value: $1,575,707

- Median rent: $1,845

- Percent of people who own a home: 28%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#14. Manhasset Hills, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SPhJ_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 3,808

- Median household income: $165,833

- Median home value: $847,600

- Median rent: $2,768

- Percent of people who own a home: 92%

- Area feel: Rural

#13. Cambridgeport, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Wkar_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 13,713

- Median household income: $110,565

- Median home value: $887,195

- Median rent: $2,309

- Percent of people who own a home: 35%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#12. The Port, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fg7T3_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 6,658

- Median household income: $101,998

- Median home value: $805,299

- Median rent: $2,064

- Percent of people who own a home: 33%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#11. Ventura, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSctZ_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 4,011

- Median household income: $165,978

- Median home value: $1,440,763

- Median rent: $2,386

- Percent of people who own a home: 38%

- Area feel: Urban

#10. Clayton, Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JzIa_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 16,763

- Median household income: $108,387

- Median home value: $605,700

- Median rent: $1,334

- Percent of people who own a home: 57%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#9. Colonial Village, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Efj7j_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 3,071

- Median household income: $106,428

- Median home value: $376,387

- Median rent: $2,010

- Percent of people who own a home: 32%

- Area feel: null

#8. Bluemont, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itUhv_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 7,641

- Median household income: $182,295

- Median home value: $789,707

- Median rent: $2,186

- Percent of people who own a home: 66%

- Area feel: null

#7. Mid-City, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STFS6_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 16,938

- Median household income: $108,407

- Median home value: $1,029,245

- Median rent: $1,996

- Percent of people who own a home: 20%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#6. University South, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49H1A4_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 4,040

- Median household income: $131,190

- Median home value: $1,773,512

- Median rent: $2,186

- Percent of people who own a home: 34%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#5. Great Neck Gardens, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOIOp_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 1,213

- Median household income: $218,603

- Median home value: $980,700

- Median rent: null

- Percent of people who own a home: 60%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#4. Brookline, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DbYG_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 59,223

- Median household income: $113,642

- Median home value: $1,006,200

- Median rent: $2,305

- Percent of people who own a home: 49%

- Area feel: Urban

#3. Ocean Park, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRdNj_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 12,072

- Median household income: $96,580

- Median home value: $1,260,192

- Median rent: $1,856

- Percent of people who own a home: 20%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#2. Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20I186_0jJVzhFg00

- Population: 11,927

- Median household income: $116,508

- Median home value: $536,537

- Median rent: $2,051

- Percent of people who own a home: 26%

- Area feel: null

#1. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

- Population: 13,567

- Median household income: $102,092

- Median home value: $346,300

- Median rent: $1,469

- Percent of people who own a home: 64%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

