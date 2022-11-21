ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

12 truly spectacular pools from around the world

By Leesa Davis
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G72qb_0jJVzfUE00

The past couple of years has been a whirlwind as people dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, significant political changes, skyrocketing inflation costs, and global supply chain shortages. The constant stress is enough for many to daydream of escaping and seeking refuge in spaces that ooze tranquility in deserts, mountains, or the water.

Spending time in coastal environments and being near water overall boosts mental health. A study published in the Interactive Journal of Medical Research found that outdoor swimming had positive health effects. In the survey, 95% of respondents with depression and 98.4% of those with anxiety reported reduced symptoms with consistent outdoor swimming.

Dolphin Pools reviewed pool locations around the world to determine some of the most gorgeous and picturesque spots to take a dip. Over the years, people have found ways to make this healthful activity even more pleasurable with innovations in pool design. Calm-seekers can gaze down on a cityscape from an infinity pool 57 stories high in Singapore, lounge in a bungalow steps away from the water in Thailand, or enjoy myriad options in between.

Badeschiff in Berlin, Germany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqFL2_0jJVzfUE00

Soak in the city sights of Berlin while floating in a pool set within a cargo ship's hull. The Badeschiff opened to the public in 2004 and was designed by Susanne Lorenz as part of a city arts competition. Set in the East Harbour region of the Spree river, Badeshiff (which translates to "bathing ship") held water clean enough for people to swim in, rather than dipping into the heavily polluted waters of the Spree river.

The pool is closed during the winter. During the summer, visitors can partake in yoga, sports classes, and other activities in addition to using the pool.

Embassy Gardens in London, England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2J5z_0jJVzfUE00

Why walk across a bridge when you can swim? The 49-foot (15-meter) clear pool that spans the 10th stories of two buildings is located in London's Nine Elms region. The Sky Pool in Embassy Gardens is the world's first transparent pool made of acrylic. Designed by architects Arup Associates and engineers Eckersley O'Callaghan, the 82-foot (25-meter) pool was fabricated in Colorado before being shipped to its current luxurious British digs.

The pool was unveiled in May 2021 but caused controversy because it wasn't open to the affordable housing residents of the apartment complex, which is still true at the time of this writing. Residents have also called for the pool's closure in the winter because of astronomical heating costs.

Bondi Icebergs Pool in Sydney, Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUZ89_0jJVzfUE00

Feel the splash of the ocean waves while swimming in the Bondi Icebergs pool. A gigantic saltwater pool, the Bondi Icebergs was named after the Sydney lifeguards that first started a swim club to keep fit in the winter. The pool is open to the public year-round.

The pool, considered the most popular in Australia, began as a small pool built on Bondi Beach in 1887. By 1910-1911, prominent athletes used the clubhouse as a meeting space. In 1929, the Bondi Iceberg Swim Club was formed, birthing an active swim community that continues to this day.

Alila Villas Uluwatu in Pecatu, Indonesia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bb3Zn_0jJVzfUE00

Swimmers can take in views of the Indian Ocean while in a 150-foot pool on a cliff. The Alila Villas Uluwatu resort opened in 2009 and was designed as a sustainable property with Earth-friendly initiatives like organic gardens, a no-plastic policy, and zero-waste efforts.

In addition to housing an art gallery with modern Indonesian works, Alila Villas also features a fitness center, 24-hour spa, and gym. Each villa has a pool and cabana with picturesque views of the sea. The rooms are designed with garden elements and draw inspiration from local farmers. Guests can also dine in the restaurant's open kitchen, enjoying their meal over 200 feet above sea level.

San Alfonso del Mar in Algarrobo, Chile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxoEd_0jJVzfUE00

The pool at San Alfonso del Mar is legendary for its massive size, and until 2015, held the world record for "largest man-made lagoon" in the Guinness Book of Records. The saltwater pool covers 20 acres and contains more than 6.6 million gallons (250 million liters) of water. The pool is so large that guests are encouraged to try other water activities, such as kayaking or sailing.

Crystal Lagoons, a U.S. firm with several development projects in other countries, developed the pool. In addition to its large size, the clear blue waters in the pool mimic the pretty aqua color of water seen in tropical seas due to technology made possible by Crystal Lagoons.

The Library Hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uxw4H_0jJVzfUE00

Get into a blood-red pool with a view of a Thailand beach. The Library Hotel earned accolades for its exquisite use of materials and design when it opened in 2007. Its most distinctive feature is its unusually colored pool, lined with scarlet red Italian tiles, meant to pick up the color of the parasols and loungers behind it.

The boutique luxury beachfront contains spacious rooms, with many buildings having a white minimalist look and decor items derived from natural wood. The hotel also features a library with a massive book collection and a reading room. There's also a fitness center that boasts stunning sea views.

Gellért Baths in Budapest, Hungary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8ouY_0jJVzfUE00

The Gellért Baths in Budapest are widely known for their healing properties, with 10 different pools varying in size and temperature. The baths were built in the early 1900s in the art nouveau style. It has remained a popular tourist attraction. Guests who visit can expect medicinal water treatments for reasonable costs.

A water filtering device is used in its sitting pool, outdoor sitting pool, and children's pool. Chlorine and other chemicals are not added to the thermal pools but are introduced sparingly in swimming pools to meet safety standards.

Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel in Udaipur, India

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKpnN_0jJVzfUE00

Oberoi Udaivilas, located on Udaipur's Lake Pichola, features over 50 acres of sprawling courtyards. The historic property was built with architectural designs inspired by the Mewar dynasty.

Guests can enjoy two swimming pools and restaurants, the resort's spa, and a fitness center. The rooms in the hotel offer picturesque views of the City Palace and two 17th-century island palaces—Jag Mandir and Jag Niwas. With modern amenities, stand-alone tubs, and the main pool adorned with sandstone columns, guests may appreciate the tranquil getaway that captures a royal era.

Ubud Hanging Gardens Hotel and Spa in Bali, Indonesia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmwLa_0jJVzfUE00

Get centered surrounded by rainforests and rice terraces at Ubud Hanging Gardens in Bali. The 44-villa luxury property was built in 2005 with restaurants, a spa, and an infinity pool on two levels. The pool is suspended above the exotic trees and appears to float in place, giving swimmers the feel and thrill of swimming high above the Balinese jungle.

The property was built by several hundred artisans using feng shui, the Chinese practice of creating balance with natural elements and using energy to create harmony in indoor spaces. Each room and suite at the resort contains an infinity pool.

Six Senses Yao Noi Hotel and Resort in Phang Nga, Thailand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwMJ9_0jJVzfUE00

Set on Phang Nga Bay, a backdrop for the Bond movie "The Man with the Golden Gun," Six Senses Yao Noi Hotel and Resort offers guests a variety of views, from the bay's stunning panoramas to forest landscapes. Each villa at the hotel comes equipped with a private pool. An additional perk for movie buffs: the hotel also offers tours with an eye toward the James Bond movie.

The first Six Senses Yao Noi Hotel and Resort was established in 1995. Since then, Six Senses has established itself as a sustainable luxury space with architecture made from natural materials. In 2019, IHG Hotels acquired the Six Senses brand for $300 million.

Hotel Huvafen Fushi in the Maldives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuRp7_0jJVzfUE00

Sink into serenity at Hotel Huvafen Fushi, a private resort close to the capital Malé. The boutique resort features the world's first underwater spa treatment rooms, situated 26 feet (8 meters) below the surface. After expert massages, guests can while away the time in relaxation pods that offer views of clownfish and stingrays. A private beach, infinity pool, and snorkeling opportunities are also available.

Marina Bay Sands in Singapore

Slip into the world's longest infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands, owned by the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. Opened in 2010, Marina Bay Sands has remained an awe-inspiring architectural wonder with its distinctive silhouette: three 56-story tall buildings connected by one long roof terrace that holds a pool 478 feet (146 meters) long.

Marina Bay Sands is exclusive to hotel guests and provides stunning views of the Singapore skyline. Its infinity pool remains one of the resort's most popular attractions, but only guests can access it.

This story originally appeared on Dolphin Pools and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor

When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
HAWAII STATE
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Surprise Independent

Exploring the world of island vineyards

The world's vineyards are as varied as their locations. From mountainous regions across Europe to coastal areas along the Pacific Northwest, diverse features in climate and soil influence flavor and growing strategies for myriad varieties of grapes. Island vineyards offer unique opportunities and challenges wherever they're found, whether just off a mainland coast or far out at sea.
travelawaits.com

National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023

National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup 2022 roundup: Richarlison's golazo highlights best of group stage opening games

The month of fútbol is in full swing, and ever since Sunday when Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the 2022 World Cup, there has been no shortage of action. While some of the favorites have looked as expected, other teams have managed to shock us. Every country has now played their first game, so it's a perfect time to take a look at what has transpired as the second round of group stage matches get set to kick off Friday.
msn.com

Travel Guide to Positano Italy - Discover The Colorful Gem of The Amalfi Coast

Positano is an enchanting small town located on the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. Often considered a luxury destination, Positano is a popular spot for travel and vacation. The town is known for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and upscale hotels and restaurants. It is also home to a number of historical and cultural landmarks, making it an ideal locale for travelers who want to experience the best of what Italy has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or a cultural getaway, this colorful gem is sure to exceed your expectations.
Surprise Independent

Tips for Planning Winter Getaways

(Family Features) Winter occasions and celebrations equate to increased travel opportunities for many families to see destinations around the globe. Whether you’re planning a trip far from home or taking advantage of nearby attractions during a staycation, you can get more out of your adventures when you plan ahead.
TEXAS STATE
Surprise Independent

Escape to Aruba with Limited-Time Black Friday Deals

- As the post-pandemic travel surge continues, consumers are choosing to prioritize experiences over goods, according to a recent CNBC report. The travel industry is stepping up to the demand this season with exclusive savings, starting off with the one happy island, Aruba. With breathtaking beaches, diverse cuisine and award-winning hotels and resorts, Aruba is truly a must-see Caribbean destination.
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea

On a recent sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, I sat down with a group of media to talk to Jay Schneider, the cruise line’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, about Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.
Surprise Independent

10 technologies that have shaped online gambling

Gambling has been a part of human life for thousands of years in cultures the world over. Chinese gambling goes back over 4,000 years. Cockfighting was a favored pastime in Greece about 2,500 years ago. State-sponsored lotteries in 15th- and 16th-century England helped raise funds for London's water supply, civil servant salaries, and even the colonization of the Americas. Betting, gaming, and trying one's luck have been pasttimes for millennia, and most of that was done in person until very recently.
drifttravel.com

Vintage Car Rentals with Tuscany Now & More

Luxury villa rental company, Tuscany Now & More, has recently launched a selection of vintage car experiences in Italy. Through a new partnership with local classic car company, Sprintage, and inspired by the legendary Mille Miglia Race, guests can now hire a vintage car for a real taste of ‘la dolce vita’.
Robb Report

Francis Ford Coppola’s Private Island in Belize Just Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One offered up a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But...
Time Out Global

You can stay in an Airbnb in Mexico with its own private natural plunge pool

Getting bored of winter’s chilly wind and drenching rain? Well, here’s the chance to stay somewhere that is pretty much the complete opposite vibe. There’s a villa in the Mexican jungle that comes with its own cenote – and it’s available to rent on Airbnb.
vinlove.net

2 cafes with unique and strange spaces in District 2: There are even oases and swimming pools like a resort

Not only attract young people with their unique space, but these cafes are also “equipped” with many more services for customers to enjoy “virtual living”. District 2 is indeed a new “district” for those who love to have coffee with friends or find a place to take pictures. Catching up with that trend, this “rich area” always launches cafes with new visions and spaces. Not only invest in one place to take pictures, but these shops also create many shooting zones with different backgrounds and miniatures to bring a diverse and unexpected feeling. So, still in Ho Chi Minh City, you will be able to sit under the big trees, and a cool swimming pool and breath in the fresh air, sip coffee relax, light sunshine like a resort in a resort. A morning away from the car horns, hiding in the lap of these cafes is extremely relaxing. The space here will bring a different Ho Chi Minh City – feel like you are traveling in the place where you live.
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy