Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years in Beijing Jail for Rape, Fined for $83 million
SHANGHAI — Kris Wu, the Chinese-Canadian singer, actor and former ambassador of Louis Vuitton, Porsche, and Bulgari, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape and for organizing promiscuous group activities, Beijing Chaoyang District Court wrote in a statement Friday afternoon. The 32-year-old Wu will be deported from China after serving his sentence, said the statement.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands The court has found Wu guilty of forcing three women to have sex with him between November and December 2020. The...
Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season
“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10. She and Lindsay Lohan, that is. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen. The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge...
Anya Taylor-Joy Has No Reservations About Fashion in Her Recent Appearances for ‘The Menu’
Fashion is always on the menu for Anya Taylor-Joy. The lithesome Golden Globe-winning actress has appeared in advertising for Tiffany & Co. and she serves as a Dior brand ambassador. The latter has been evident by some of her red-carpet choices as of late in appearances for the just-released feature film “The Menu.” More from WWDAlexander McQueen Resort 2023Inside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at Harrods In the Mark Mylod-directed film, the 26-year-old actress is part of a young couple who travel to a remote island in the Pacific Northwest to dine at an exclusive restaurant where Ralph...
How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour
The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
Heading Into the Holiday, Amazon Wins the Price War
In Profitero’s latest “U.S. Price Wars” study, Amazon came out on top with the lowest online price points across 15 categories and against 13 of the top retailers — which included Walmart, Target and Home Depot. The e-commerce analytics firm said in a statement that the online giant’s prices “were an average 13 percent less expensive than competitors. This is a slight change from last year’s study when Amazon was priced 14 percent lower, on average.”More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look...
Khloé Kardashian Plays Restless Princess in Lemme Sleep Gummies’ Whimsical Campaign
The sibling love between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sister Khloé Kardashian is going strong. Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme is releasing its latest supplement gummies, Lemme Sleep, on Nov. 29, and Khloé is the new ad campaign star for the melatonin product.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The video for the campaign opens with a fairytale-style montage, where Khloé portrays a princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness. Kourtney then appears as a...
Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit With Installation on Brook Street Flagship
While speculation about Alessandro Michele exiting Gucci, first reported by WWD, will for sure be a buzzy topic during Thanksgiving dinners for fashion lovers, some retailers are confident in the brand’s current maximalist aesthetic. British fashion retailer Browns on Thursday will unveil its 27-piece exclusive edit on both menswear and womenswear from the Gucci resort 2023 Cosmogonie collection with an immersive installation in pop-up space The Focus Room, which is located on the ground floor of its flagship store on Brook Street in London.More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry...
Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere
Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
L’Oréal Launching Luxury K-Beauty Brand Shihyo
SHANGHAI — L’Oréal is launching a luxury K-beauty brand, called Shihyo. Created in collaboration with South Korea’s Hotel Shilla chain and Hong Kong-based Anchor Equity Partners, the skin care brand will be introduced in Korea via a third-party joint venture, called Loshian. More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' Shihyo, which means “the wisdom of time” in Korean, takes inspiration from the 24 seasons of the traditional lunisolar calendar. “Shihyo embodies the healthy energy of nature, powered by herbal sciences,” L’Oréal said in a statement. Shihyo...
The 20 Best Shoulder Bags From Luxury Designer Brands That Elevate Any Look
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Just like luxury tote bags, designer shoulder bags should play an essential role in your designer handbag rotation. Firstly, the best shoulder bags of the season are a must-have for their versatility. These luxury shoulder bags allow you to carry them hands-free, and whether you’re after a long or short strap, a bucket style, or a baguette version, there are endless options. Shoulder bags are a surefire way to elevate your look with minimal effort. “I am a big fan of the long strap shoulder bags this season, especially the bucket silhouette! The versatility of a long strap makes this bag easy to pair for any occasion. I recommend utilizing the longer strap to create a crossbody when you’re on the go or wear it on your shoulder for a more structured and sophisticated look,” says Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director of Shopbop.
Retailers React to Raf Simons Brand Closure
Buyers from leading retailers in fashion capitals paid their tributes on Tuesday after learning about the closure of Raf Simons’ namesake label. The Belgian fashion designer shared the news Monday on Instagram. The spring 2023 show staged during Frieze London last month marks the designer’s last collection for his own brand.
WorkJam Secures $50 Million in ‘Series D’ Funding
WorkJam has secured $50 million in a Series D funding round, which was jointly led by a new investor: the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Prior investor Inovia Capital also joined this round, which WorkJam said will be used to expand into Europe, the U.S., Latin America and Southeast Asia. The money will also be used to drive product innovation and accelerate its business growth, the company said, adding that given the current tight labor market, “companies in multiple industries are competing intensely for talent and adopting WorkJam’s technology to empower their frontline employees with digital tools that help them seamlessly manage...
Bold Commerce Names Peter Karpas as CEO
Bold Commerce has named Peter Karpas as its chief executive officer, who succeeds Yvan Boisjoli, the company’s cofounder who “will focus full time on guiding business development and strategic partnerships for the company.” Karpas served in various roles at PayPal, Intuit and First Data. “As CEO, Karpas will lead the company’s continued expansion into enterprise and mid-market and scale adoption of its composable checkout solution,” Bold Commerce said in a statement.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Boisjoli said Karpas “has dedicated...
Into the Bao London Universe
Bao, the small-plate Taiwanese eatery in London, England, has cracked the culinary code of preserving an authentic street food taste while presenting dishes in a modern way that Westerners can appreciate. Because of Britain’s colonial history with Hong Kong, China, London’s Chinese food landscape has long been dominated by Cantonese cuisine, and especially dim sum. It wasn’t until recently that cooking styles from other parts of the Greater China region began to shine, and gain mainstream recognition.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 That’s definitely been the case...
Meet ‘Nanny’ Star Anna Diop
“Nanny” is a star-making film. The psychological horror premiered at the Sundance Film Festival early this year, where it won the grand jury prize, making it the first horror film to win and director Nikyatu Jusu the second Black female director to win the festival’s top award. The indie film was picked up for distribution by Amazon and Blumhouse, and will be released theatrically before streaming a few weeks later.
Sybilla’s Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion
LONDON — The Sala Canal de Isabel II, an exhibition hall in Madrid, Spain, that resembles a lighthouse from the outside, is shining a spotlight on the work of native fashion designer Sybilla, who rose to fame in the ’80s with minimal avant-garde designs. The retrospective, titled “The Invisible Thread,” is the designer’s largest exhibition to date, running until Jan. 15, and curated by her friend Laura Cerrato Mera.More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals It will include more than 80 pieces...
Nordstrom Posts Q3 Declines, but Meets Its Expectations
Nordstrom Inc., seeing customer demand decelerating like other major retailers this season, reported top- and bottom-line declines for the third quarter ended Oct. 29, though the company managed to meet its expectations on both fronts. The Seattle-based retailer said Tuesday it had a third-quarter net loss of $20 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net profit of $64 million, or $0.40 per share in the year-ago period.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleA Look Inside Destree's First Store Earnings before interest and taxes were $3...
Black Friday 2022: 50% Off Deals on Hoodies, Sports Bras and Leggings From Spanx, Alo Yoga and More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your activewear collection. Not only will these new clothes make you feel confident and look great every time you put them on, but they also will push you to head to the gym or that pilates class. Plus, workout clothes make great gifts for every woman on your list, including gifts for moms and gifts for girlfriends.
EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Arsham Designs Smartphone for Xiaomi
CAST IN BRONZE: Daniel Arsham, the artist famed for transforming items like Walkman cassette players and Nike sneakers into “future relics,” is bringing his weathered aesthetic to that most personal device, the mobile phone. Known for collaborations with brands including Adidas, Tiffany & Co. and Dior, the U.S. artist has teamed up with Chinese consumer electronics giant Xiaomi on the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, whose packaging and case recall his eroded bronze sculptures. More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasBack to School Virtually Launching on Dec. 16 in a limited...
