Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Just like luxury tote bags, designer shoulder bags should play an essential role in your designer handbag rotation. Firstly, the best shoulder bags of the season are a must-have for their versatility. These luxury shoulder bags allow you to carry them hands-free, and whether you’re after a long or short strap, a bucket style, or a baguette version, there are endless options. Shoulder bags are a surefire way to elevate your look with minimal effort. “I am a big fan of the long strap shoulder bags this season, especially the bucket silhouette! The versatility of a long strap makes this bag easy to pair for any occasion. I recommend utilizing the longer strap to create a crossbody when you’re on the go or wear it on your shoulder for a more structured and sophisticated look,” says Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director of Shopbop.

3 DAYS AGO