Utah State comeback falls short, Aggies lose 7th straight to Boise State
BOISE — Utah State nearly pulled off a win for the ages on Friday in Idaho. Utah State trailed 21-0 in the first half against Boise State, but the Aggies rallied to a 28-23 deficit with the offense in the red zone and a chance to stun 31,402 fans at Albertsons Stadium.
ksl.com
Hepburn, Wisconsin edge USC 64-59 to finish 3rd in Bahamas
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Chucky Hepburn capped a 17-point game with a steal and layup with 10.5 seconds to play to secure Wisconsin's 64-59 win over USC in the Battle for Atlantis third-place game. The Badgers closed the game with a 10-2 run, six points coming from Hepburn. Both teams had eight-point runs but Wisconsin's came within the last five minutes after Drew Peterson's 3-pointer put USC on top 57-54 with 5:42 to play. Tyler Wahl and Hepburn alternated baskets in the game-changing run as the Trojans went scoreless for 4:52 and missed eight straight shots. Boogie Ellis ended the drought with 50 seconds to go and after a Hepburn miss coming out of a timeout, Hepburn picked Peterson's pocket near the top of the key and went down and iced the game with a pump-fake layup. Peterson scored 17 points.
Unbeaten Saint Mary’s faces off with Washington in Wooden final
Saint Mary’s aims to keep its perfect record intact when it opposes Washington on Thursday night in the championship game
ocsportszone.com
Orange looking for another CIF football title Friday night against San Jacinto
From left, Orange’s Kobe Boykin, Khalil Lawrence, Coach Robert Pedroza, Jonathan Smith and Ardwon Morris at the CIF press conference Monday at the Rose Bowl. (Photos courtesy Orange Athletics). Orange High School football players and coaches are out to cap a special season with one more victory Friday night.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Laguna Hills Hawks visit the Rose Bowl during CIF football championship week
Laguna Hills was represented by (from left) Troy Leigber, Kaden Austin, Coach John Lester, Nathan Auten and Vinnie Garcia Monday at the Rose Bowl. (Photos courtesy Laguna Hills athletics). Members of the Laguna Hills High School football team and coach John Lester visited the Rose Bowl, the home of the...
CBS News
Canadian Paralympians robbed while participating in Orange County hockey tournament
Canadian Paralympians visiting Orange County for a tournament were shocked when they learned that their custom-made hockey equipment had been stolen from their rented U-Haul. Michele Gile reports.
iebusinessdaily.com
Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley
Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
Riverside Metrolink station expansion project running into controversy
A proposed expansion of the Metrolink station in downtown Riverside is generating controversy over concerns about increased traffic and possible elimination of jobs housed in a building set to be demolished.
ksl.com
Happy trails: Alpine, Highland looking to increase connectivity between cities
HIGHLAND — Highland and Alpine leaders are hoping to increase connectivity between each other's cities through trails, sidewalks and other transportation routes and are collecting public input to do so. "Highland and Alpine are really big and known for our amazing trail system," Highland City Councilwoman Kim Rodela said....
Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district
Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district. The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes. San Bernardino County released its election results Monday at 4 p.m., giving The post Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district appeared first on KESQ.
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
delmartimes.net
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ksl.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico
TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
llu.edu
Playful afternoon turns into traumatic accident, leads ten-year-old to be airlifted for head injury
Seasoned parents Jesse and Nicole Rodriquez aren’t surprised when their adventurous kids get hurt. When they took their youngest son, Samuel, to the doctors to get stitches after an accident, panic settled in as the doctors called a medevac to transport him to a highly trained pediatric neurosurgeon, Tanya Minasian, DO, FACS.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
foxla.com
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
