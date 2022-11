Media Contact Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. Merced City Council approves acceptance of $1.2 million in grant funding from Caltrans for the Gateway Monument and Mural Project. Merced, Calif. (November 23, 2022) – At a recent meeting, the Merced City Council unanimously approved acceptance of $850,000 in grant funding to...

MERCED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO