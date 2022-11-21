ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASCAR: 3 possible rule changes for the 2023 season

The 2023 NASCAR Cup season may still be months away, but this is the time when the series typically looks at the past season. What changes need to be considered and what tweaks may help NASCAR going forward? Every season delivers something new and exciting, and 2023 is no exception.
Ryan Blaney: Chase Elliott smear campaign (Videos)

Driver creatively campaigns for your NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver vote. Chase Elliott has dominated the vote for most popular driver after winning the award in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. He appears to be a lock again in 2022. But, do you really know Chase Elliott?. Watch the Chase...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th

Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw a tweet by Chase Briscoe that mocked a late-model race he competed in over the weekend in South Carolina and offered a surprised response. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Offers Surprised Response to Chase Briscoe After Cup Series Driver Mocked Late-Model Race Where He Finished 9th appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Add Chicago streets to NASCAR’s list of odd race places

NASCAR will make more than a splash of history next summer when its race cars compete on a 2.2-mile road course carved from the streets of Chicago, one of the nation’s biggest cities. It might be spectacular. It might not. But it certainly will be odd. Although other series...
