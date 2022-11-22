, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...

WORTHAM, TX ・ 4 MINUTES AGO