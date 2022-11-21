The New England Patriots hope their defense keeps rolling as they visit the Minnesota Vikings for a Thanksgiving night game. The Vikings, meanwhile, can take a step closer to clinching a playoff berth on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota (8-2) is coming off of a disastrous performance that resulted in a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings were outplayed from start to finish. They were outgained 458-183 and were 1-of-11 on third downs. Kirk Cousins threw for just 105 yards before he was pulled.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO