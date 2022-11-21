Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
Prep football: Four downs, 3 players to watch and 3 games we're following Friday
1. THIRD WEEK: This is the third week of the high school football playoffs. The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals for a chance to advance to the state championship games set for Dec. 8-10 at the Caesars Superdome. All eight state-title games will be played inside the Dome.
College basketball games today: ’22-’23 season underway
With a fresh college basketball season in full swing, stay in the know on the college basketball games today with
Five games to watch: All eyes will be on 'The Horseshoe' and a battle of Big Ten unbeatens
"The Horseshoe," will be rocking with 104,000-plus fans for this matchup of 11-0 teams. This will be the third meeting of the bitter rivals when both schools were ranked in the top-five of the national polls. It previously happened in 2006 (No. 1 vs. No. 2) and 2016 (No. 2 vs. No. 3).
Food, family, football — and sports betting. It's Thanksgiving, everybody!
We've got so much going on at Bayou Bets that we felt a holiday newsletter was in order. (On the flip side, we'll be sleeping off turkey dinner tomorrow night, so no newsletter on Friday.) Here's what's shaking:. The Thanksgiving Rundown. 1. Let's start with the 10,000-foot view. We went...
Nuggets to cover and an Anthony Davis prop parlay: Best bets for Nov. 22
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Grambling coach Hue Jackson looking to shed light on HBCU football after NFL transition
Hue Jackson coached five times in the Superdome during his two decades working in the NFL. That’s twice in the Dome with the Cincinnati Bengals, and once with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Washington. His coaching career has taken him to three different stops in the Pac-12. But...
The date has been set for the Saints' Week 15 game vs. Falcons in New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons is set for Dec. 17, according to sources familiar with the matter. The date of the game has been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May. The kickoff time and broadcast network have not been confirmed.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum placed in NBA health and safety protocols
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thursday, McCollum was placed in the NBA health and safety protocols. McCollum did not play in Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with what the team said was a non-COVID illness. McCollum’s status less than 24 hours later indicates that he has registered a positive test.
Jeff Duncan previews Saints-49ers, LSU-A&M, and Best Bets with UBN on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 120
The bad news is there will be no Dattitude podcast on Friday. The good news is we have two episodes crammed into one, as in the Thanksgiving edition, Jeff Duncan makes his weekly appearance and Uncle Big Nick joins Jim Derry for the duo’s best bets of NFL Week 12 and the final full Saturday of college football in 2022.
Former LSU, NFL RB Jeremy Hill leaves local radio show to attempt comeback in XFL
Jeremy Hill is jumping back into professional football, bringing an end — at least for now — to his brief career as a local broadcaster. Hill, who has been a co-host on the “Hunt & Hill” sports-talk show with Hunt Palmer on WNXX-FM 104.5 since August 2021, announced last Wednesday that he is attempting a comeback with the XFL.
Patriots at Vikings odds preview: New England looks to keep Minnesota down on Thanksgiving night
The New England Patriots hope their defense keeps rolling as they visit the Minnesota Vikings for a Thanksgiving night game. The Vikings, meanwhile, can take a step closer to clinching a playoff berth on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota (8-2) is coming off of a disastrous performance that resulted in a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings were outplayed from start to finish. They were outgained 458-183 and were 1-of-11 on third downs. Kirk Cousins threw for just 105 yards before he was pulled.
Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State
Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light...
