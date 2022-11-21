ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Neymar to miss rest of Brazil’s World Cup group games with ankle injury

Neymar and Danilo will miss Brazil’s remaining World Cup group games against Switzerland and Cameroon after sustaining injuries in Thursday’s opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, the team’s doctor said on Friday. “Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in...

