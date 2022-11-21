Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive to leave sorry Qatar facing an early exit
Goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng earned Senegal a 3-1 win over the host country, who remain pointless
Qatar loses 3-1 to Senegal, host nearing World Cup exit
Senegal has sent host Qatar to another loss at the World Cup and closer to an early exit
Thrashings, shocks and stalemates: World Cup 2022 by the numbers so far
Qatar’s tournament is on pace to break the record for scoreless draws while no nation has registered an an own goal yet
Neymar to miss rest of Brazil’s World Cup group games with ankle injury
Neymar and Danilo will miss Brazil’s remaining World Cup group games against Switzerland and Cameroon after sustaining injuries in Thursday’s opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, the team’s doctor said on Friday. “Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in...
Comments / 0