Despite overcoming their power play woes at TD Garden, the Carolina Hurricanes (10-6-5) suffered their fifth loss in a row to the Boston Bruins (18-3-0) on Friday, Nov. 25. The Hurricanes’ power play ranked 30th in the NHL prior to Friday’s game, but managed two power play goals in the first frame. Although Boston eventually made a comeback in the back half of regulation, Carolina played with more vigor than it had in a few weeks.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO