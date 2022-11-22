ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Despite two power play goals, Canes lose 3-2 to high-flying Bruins

Despite overcoming their power play woes at TD Garden, the Carolina Hurricanes (10-6-5) suffered their fifth loss in a row to the Boston Bruins (18-3-0) on Friday, Nov. 25. The Hurricanes’ power play ranked 30th in the NHL prior to Friday’s game, but managed two power play goals in the first frame. Although Boston eventually made a comeback in the back half of regulation, Carolina played with more vigor than it had in a few weeks.
Canes clapped by Coyotes as power play woes continue

The Carolina Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday, Nov. 23 in PNC Arena. The Canes (10-6-4) just couldn’t catch a break on offense, outshooting the Coyotes (7-9-2) 36-27 across 60 minutes. Carolina lost its tenacity in the latter two periods after a promising opening frame, allowing the game to slip away in the end.
