BALTIMORE -- The weather on Thanksgiving Day will be fantastic.There will be sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-50s after a chilly start. A few more clouds can be expected to arrive during the afternoon. The number of those clouds in the sky will increase Thursday night with chances for rain in the area by Friday morning and afternoon. A cold front will approach the area later in the day, and once it moves through it will clear out the rain. The weekend will start dry with rain-free conditions most of Saturday—just a few more clouds.The next chance for rain will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday with another storm system. The chance for showers will continue through Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, the area will dry out.Dry weather is expected to start next week. Monday and Tuesday will see sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 50s. The next storm system will move in on Wednesday, bringing with it another chance for rain.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO