baltimorefishbowl.com
Festival of Trees to return in person at Maryland State Fairgrounds for first time during pandemic, benefiting Kennedy Krieger Institute
The Maryland State Fairgrounds will transform into a winter wonderland this holiday weekend as designers display hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses at the Festival of Trees. The 33rd annual festival will return in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, running from Nov....
Where's Marty? At the Maryland State Fairgrounds for the Festival of Trees
Hi Everyone!It is time for the 2022 Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, and this is a big deal because it is again an in-person event. And again it is in the Cow Palace of the Timonium State Fairgrounds. (Ironically the same building where tens of thousands of us got our Covid shots, that has allowed this event to return LIVE!)The last year you could attend the Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees in person was 2019. (That was pre-COVID.) The event was held virtually in 2020, and again last year. And while some virtual fundraisers did not fare as well as in-person events, this...
Free dinner and resource event for families in need held at Baltimore Convention Center
BALTIMORE -- Roughly 2,000 people left a free thanksgiving dinner event today with not just a full stomach—but a sense of hope. Goodwill Industries hosted its 65th Annual Thanksgiving and Renounce Fair on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center. More than 300 volunteers served turkey and all the fixings to around 2,000 families in need on Wednesday. "Some people get sad because they don't have their families.", said Robert, an event attendee from East Baltimore. "There's a lot of homeless people in Baltimore and events like this give them a chance to interact with some people, get a good meal under their belt and maybe meet somebody that can help with their situation."The event includes a resource fair, where guests could get help with resumes, and talk with representatives from community service organizations about employment and related social services information. Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries says the aim is for people to leave with a full stomach, and resources to help them improve their circumstances.
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
Polar Express train ride returns to B&O Railroad Museum
A magical Christmas train ride is now pulling into a station in Baltimore. The Polar Express train ride is returning to the B&O Railroad Museum, starting the day after Thanksgiving.
Business Monthly
Dec .1: The Ale House reopens
The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
preservationmaryland.org
Culinary Heritage: Recipes for a Traditional Maryland Thanksgiving
Preservation Maryland is thankful to be part of a wonderful community committed to protecting and promoting our shared heritage – not least of which is our culinary traditions. Enjoy our tastiest post of the year as we share an array of classic Maryland Thanksgiving recipes, including recipes from A Taste of History with Joyce White, Old Line Plate, and others.
thebellarion.com
New Club Sparks Hope in Bel Air Community
Cats for a Cause, formed by senior Ellie Harris, allows Bobcat students to gather and help support the community by doing volunteer work and community service. Harris wanted to start this club because she “wanted to give students an opportunity to volunteer and dedicate time to our community and school without needing to put in an outrageous amount of time into the club.”
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
baltimorefishbowl.com
An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown
Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
Mayor's Christmas Parade in Baltimore nearly cancelled
The annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore is less than two weeks away, and this year the organizers were met with some challenges.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has special pup named 'Isabella' looking for new home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society with a special dog named 'Isabella'.
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
Security scheduling conflict puts Baltimore's Christmas Parade plans at risk
BALTIMORE -- There is a scheduling conflict with the Mayor's Christmas Parade.It's set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. But that's the same time the Ravens play the Broncos at home.Tom Kerr is the brains behind the Mayor's Christmas Parade. He has been at it for 49 years. Kerr said the city called him Monday saying there are not enough police officers to staff the Ravens game and the parade."He said, 'We want to know what day you are changing the Christmas parade to,' and I said, 'This is the biggest parade in the state,'" Kerr said.Kerr said with more than...
Fresh produce, Thanksgiving staples to be handed out to West Baltimore families
BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of West Baltimore families will have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.WJZ smashed its goal of feeding 1,200 families and will be able to feed 1,400 families due to community donations.Delivery drivers picked up the fresh produce from Hungry Harvest on Monday.That fresh produce will be packed into baskets alongside other Thanksgiving staples and handed out to families tomorrow.The fundraising endeavor was successful due to a partnership between WJZ, the University of Maryland Baltimore, and the University of Maryland Medical Center.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
Maryland Weather: Get ready for a sunny Thanksgiving and a wet Black Friday
BALTIMORE -- The weather on Thanksgiving Day will be fantastic.There will be sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper-50s after a chilly start. A few more clouds can be expected to arrive during the afternoon. The number of those clouds in the sky will increase Thursday night with chances for rain in the area by Friday morning and afternoon. A cold front will approach the area later in the day, and once it moves through it will clear out the rain. The weekend will start dry with rain-free conditions most of Saturday—just a few more clouds.The next chance for rain will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday with another storm system. The chance for showers will continue through Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, the area will dry out.Dry weather is expected to start next week. Monday and Tuesday will see sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 50s. The next storm system will move in on Wednesday, bringing with it another chance for rain.
wmar2news
Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
