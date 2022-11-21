Read full article on original website
Related
3 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals to Check Out
Check out these three Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for your next trip:. Azamara cruisers can explore Europe with a $1,000 credit to spend onboard their cruise, and the Azamara Double Stateroom Upgrade allows guests to book a Veranda Stateroom for the price of an Interior Stateroom, or Veranda Plus Stateroom for the price of an Oceanview Stateroom on more than 100 2023 sailings Jan. 4–Nov. 14, 2023.
Escape with Your Girls to the Newest “It” Location in Mexico
Escape with your gal pals to Hidden Leaf Baja in Todos Santos, Mexico. This luxurious, private oasis sits on two acres and consists of a main house and a casita. Nestled between ocean and mountains, it features a saltwater swimming pool with a swim-up bar, saltwater hot tub, fire pits, outdoor pavilion with a sitting and dining area, and a rooftop lounge to watch the sun rise above the mountains and set over the ocean.
Fairmont Century Plaza Debuts Los Angeles’ First Après-Ski Dining Experience
Fairmont Century Plaza recently debuted Winter Swiss Chalets, transporting hotel guests and locals to the Alps as Los Angeles’ first après-ski dining experience. Three beautifully built, wooden Swiss chalets sit on The Bar’s outdoor patio. The chalets boast festive décor while delivering a one-of-a-kind epicurean moment in...
Ontario International Airport Opens Terminal Dining, Shopping to Non-Travelers
Visiting the airport these days means you’ve either booked a flight or you’re simply dropping someone off or picking them up. However, as part of a new initiative from Southern California’s Ontario International Airport, travelers and locals can visit the airport’s terminals to dine and shop without need of a ticket. The new initiative also allows friends and family members to spend more time with travelers before their flights depart.
