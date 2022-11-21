Read full article on original website
What's "Brown Friday" and why are plumbers preparing for it?
SACRAMENTO — Plumbers near and far are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year. It's called Brown Friday.The phrase was coined by plumbers who report a spike in calls of broken garbage disposals and clogged or leaky pipes the day after Thanksgiving. After a big meal, some people tend to throw things down the drain without thinking about the consequences. Some of those waste items can bind together, damage pipes and cause them to leak or burst. Bell Brothers, a company that provides heating, air and plumbing services, said they are expecting a higher volume of...
goldcountrymedia.com
New cafe owner to continue the legacy of providing sweets
Country Harvest Bakery & Café, soon to be called Dear Ruby, is a premiere destination for a sweet tooth. Robin Stoddard of Roseville recently purchased the Lincoln bakery and said she’s excited about her new journey. Former owner Patti Storer opened this business in 2015, bringing 30-plus years...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis stores have unique gifts
The holiday season is here, which means Loomis residents will be shopping for gifts to give their loved ones and friends. What better way to support Loomis small businesses than holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday this Saturday and throughout the season?. Looking to go big with your gifts this...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
'You never know what may be bait' | Citrus Heights police deploy BAIT program ahead of holidays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department has deployed a "BAIT" operation within the city to deter potential illegal activities and theft during the holiday season. A BAIT operation works by officers placing high-value and monitored items in vehicles to act as bait to potential thieves or...
theaggie.org
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A spot in Auburn where a disco legend meets postal history
AUBURN, Calif. — If you've never seen the giant statue crouching down for gold behind the trees along Interstate 80 through Auburn, might we suggest taking a moment to read further?. That statue is linked to California's Gold Rush, a significant post office and a Hollywood star who once...
villagelife.com
Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living
This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
Video: Bear rings doorbell camera while trying to have a snack
PINE GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An apparently hungry bear almost made a snack out of an Amador County home’s doorbell camera earlier this week. Video shared by the owner shows the bear walking up to the camera and sniffing it before giving it a tap with its paw. The bear then appears to try and […]
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Thanksgiving Sacramento house fire leaves six people with no home
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Sacramento.According to Captain Parker Wilbourn, the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Cristo Drive, with heavy flames coming from the front of the house and garage. At the time, there were six people inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everybody out, including pets.Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sacramento Observer
TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family
Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
La Popular now open in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Hallmark’s “Enchant” coming to Sacramento
The Hallmark Channel’s Enchant holiday show is coming to Sacramento this holiday season. The show will be at Sutter Health Park (formerly known as Raley Field), home of the Sacramento River Cats. The show will feature thousands of lights decorating the field. One of the highlights is a lighted...
fsrmagazine.com
Mexican Concept La Popular Opens in Roseville, California
Mexico City’s premier restaurant group, Grupo Carolois announced the opening of its upscale chef-driven Mexican restaurant, La Popular, in the city of Roseville, Calif. The first stateside conceptfrom one of the top gastronomic epicenters of the world—Mexico City—the 191-seat restaurant highlights authentic Mexican cuisine and an extensive agave-centric cocktail program combined with warm hospitality set in a lush, modern space.
Costco Announces Opening of New Store
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
theaggie.org
First instance of ‘backward walking gene’ found in child of two former UC Davis tour guides
But she can’t walk forwards, which is a bit sad, actually. Last week, UC Davis alumni Johannes and Clarissa Tompkins brought their 13-month-old daughter, Agatha, into Dr. Jennifer Cronenberg’s developmental genetics lab. Agatha, named in homage to her parents’ alma mater, only walks backward. “She just got...
Foggy or icy windshield in the morning? This is what you should do
(KTXL) — As the days get colder, drivers are likely to find their vehicles with foggy windshields in the mornings. For the early risers, some days may even start with finding a layer of ice on the windshield, but what is a driver to do in these moments? Blast the heat? Use the wipers? Wait […]
Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.
