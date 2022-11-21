Read full article on original website
What's "Brown Friday" and why are plumbers preparing for it?
SACRAMENTO — Plumbers near and far are gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year. It's called Brown Friday.The phrase was coined by plumbers who report a spike in calls of broken garbage disposals and clogged or leaky pipes the day after Thanksgiving. After a big meal, some people tend to throw things down the drain without thinking about the consequences. Some of those waste items can bind together, damage pipes and cause them to leak or burst. Bell Brothers, a company that provides heating, air and plumbing services, said they are expecting a higher volume of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Shopping is easy throughout Roseville
With the holiday season close at hand, holiday shopping comes along with it. Residents can support their local small businesses by starting their holiday shopping this weekend on Small Business Saturday. All Roseville neighborhoods are within reach of easy shopping, whether it’s at the Galleria/Fountains area or in any of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
sacramentocityexpress.com
City’s annual free holiday parking program returns Nov. 25
The City of Sacramento will once again modify its parking meter operating hours during the holiday season to support local businesses. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, no payment will be required at on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, including Old Sacramento. This includes...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis stores have unique gifts
The holiday season is here, which means Loomis residents will be shopping for gifts to give their loved ones and friends. What better way to support Loomis small businesses than holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday this Saturday and throughout the season?. Looking to go big with your gifts this...
elkgrovetribune.com
Public Gets First Look at Conceptual Renderings of Proposed Elk Grove Zoo
A sneak peek at the proposed zoo was revealed by the Sacramento Zoological Society and City of Elk Grove on November 16 at District 56. Now through January 13, 2023 community members can give feedback on how a new zoo would affect their neighborhood. Input from the the community will...
goldcountrymedia.com
Short-term plan for Bear River Campground outlined at town hall
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer County Parks and Open Space hosted a town hall Monday to provide the public with an update on a possible memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Bear River Campground. Discussions regarding the campground’s future began after the county advised at the...
Costco Announces Opening of New Store
cityofwoodland.org
Holiday Festivities in Woodland
Woodlanders will have many opportunities to celebrate the holidays and support our local businesses this winter:. Head Downtown to shop small at our local businesses then stick around for the traditional Tree Lighting at Heritage Plaza!. December 10: Holiday Parade. Woodland's Holiday Parade is back beginning at 3 PM on...
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
theaggie.org
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
Mountain Democrat
Enchant — a dazzling holiday display
Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light spectacular, comes to Sacramento to Sutter Health Park with an all-new, interactive light-maze adventure created from more than four million sparkling lights. Enchant also includes an impressive, 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with...
multihousingnews.com
Greystone Affiliate Arranges $154M for Affordable Housing
The construction financing will be used for a suburban Sacramento community. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P., a Greystone affiliate, has provided $153.6 million in tax-exempt and taxable construction loans for a new apartment community in Elk Grove, a Sacramento, Calif. suburb. The 387-unit affordable housing community, Poppy Grove Development, will be situated at the southeast corner of Bruceville and Poppy Ridge roads in Sacramento County.
KCRA.com
Need a turkey? Sacramento-area food banks give away meal kits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a 7.7% inflation rate, a Thanksgiving meal will cost an average of $64 this 2022. For many families, this means cutting back on certain items or reaching out to food banks for assistance. Since the peak of COVID-19, food banks continue to see increased demand and a corresponding increase in food insecurity.
House fire displaces Sacramento family on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family in Sacramento has been displaced after a house fire Thursday morning. The fire started around 2:20 a.m. on Cristo Drive and it was put out in about an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. All six people and their dog made it...
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Road closures in Elk Grove Thursday and Saturday
There are two events this week in Elk Grove that will require the closure of city streets. The Gobble Wobble on Thursday and the Dickens Street Faire on Saturday. The Elk Grove Gobble Wobble, organized by Chicks in Crisis, offers Elk Grove runners and walkers a chance to burn off a few extra calories before the big feast with a 5K Family Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The route starts and finishes from Longleaf Drive.
rosevilletoday.com
It’s Sushi (Roseville)
'You never know what may be bait' | Citrus Heights police deploy BAIT program ahead of holidays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department has deployed a "BAIT" operation within the city to deter potential illegal activities and theft during the holiday season. A BAIT operation works by officers placing high-value and monitored items in vehicles to act as bait to potential thieves or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California COVID-19 numbers spiked last holiday season. See what trend looks like now
This time one year ago, California was heading into a COVID-19 winter spike, according to coronavirus data. As vaccines became more widely available and the delta variant surge subsided in late 2021, COVID-19 case number began to plateau until the omicron surge last winter. Even with the omicron bivalent vaccine and relativity low case rate, health officials warn history could repeat itself.
