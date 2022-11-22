Read full article on original website
Muskegon falls to Detroit Martin Luther King in Division 3 state finals
Muskegon’s players, coaches and fans knew coming into Saturday’s state championship game that Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore was good. But nobody could have imagined that he was THAT good. Moore was even better than advertised – which is saying something – directing a virtuoso offensive...
Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals
Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
King of Pain … An up-close look at Martin Luther King, which is 1-6 all-time against Muskegon
Here is everything you need to know about Muskegon’s opponent in the Division 3 state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit:. Coach: Tyrone Spencer, 7th year, 75-17 (82 percent). Spencer, a 2003 Detroit King graduate, won a state title in his first year as head coach in 2016 and added crowns in 2018 and 2021.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722
Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
Lumberjacks use hot start to take down Madison
Six straight goals was the bounce the Muskegon Lumberjacks were looking for in the start of their weekend matchup with visiting Madison on Friday night. The Lumberjacks used a 4-0 lead in the first period and two early goals in the second to cruise past the Capitols with an 8-3 win at Mercy Health Arena.
Detroit, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Big-play Belleville pulls away from Caledonia to win second straight D1 state title
Belleville and Caledonia go head-to-head in Division 1 football championship DETROIT, MI -- Bryce Underwood has never shied away from the big moment so when he saw a chance to have an impact on Saturday’s Division 1 state championship game against Caledonia, he delivered. The sophomore quarterback was 15-for-25...
Lombardo’s Sicilian Pizza moving, but not far, to bigger location in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Lombardo’s Sicilian Pizza is moving to a new, roomier location in Muskegon. The location at the corner of Glenside and West Sherman boulevards is just up the street from Lombardo’s current takeout business on Sherman. It will be the second sit-down restaurant for...
Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex
A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch
MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
Thousands flock to downtown Grand Rapids for Turkey Trot supporting GRPS student athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Before stuffing their stomachs with Thanksgiving turkey, over 4,500 people participated Thursday in the 30th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids. The 5K race, hosted by Blue Care Network, started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W and finished on the south side of the arena on Oakes Street.
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville
GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
Does your teddy bear need a checkup? Muskegon event provides that and more
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting its annual Teddy Bear Trail this weekend as part of the Festival of Wreaths throughout downtown Muskegon. The family-friendly event, taking place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, invites people to bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal on a holiday adventure at five different stops.
Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash
SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
