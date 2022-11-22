ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon falls to Detroit Martin Luther King in Division 3 state finals

Muskegon’s players, coaches and fans knew coming into Saturday’s state championship game that Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore was good. But nobody could have imagined that he was THAT good. Moore was even better than advertised – which is saying something – directing a virtuoso offensive...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals

Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722

Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
localsportsjournal.com

Lumberjacks use hot start to take down Madison

Six straight goals was the bounce the Muskegon Lumberjacks were looking for in the start of their weekend matchup with visiting Madison on Friday night. The Lumberjacks used a 4-0 lead in the first period and two early goals in the second to cruise past the Capitols with an 8-3 win at Mercy Health Arena.
MUSKEGON, MI
High School Football PRO

Detroit, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022)
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Big Tuck’s Food Truck serves comfort food from scratch

MUSKEGON, MI - Big Tuck’s Food Truck is becoming a go-to spot in the Muskegon community because of its comfort food dishes since opening in August 2022. Owners Andrew and Jalyssa Tucker operate the business, you can find parked at local spots in the Muskegon area. A mainstay space the couple tends to return to is the Pines Motel in North Muskegon, 1508 Whitehall Rd.
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
KENTWOOD, MI

